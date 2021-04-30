Emily Dehler and Jakob Hyatt have been chosen as the April Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School for the 2020-21 school year. They were chosen by the faculty committee at Pierz Healy High School, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Dehler is the daughter of George and Rebecca Dehler and has two older brothers, Teddy and Bradley, and a younger brother, William.
During high school, Dehler was involved in cross-country, volleyball, basketball, softball, choir, Encouraging Positive Influence and Choices (EPIC), Peer Helping and Big Brothers-Big Sisters.
Of those activities, sports were favorite, specifically volleyball and basketball.
“These activities keep me busy and help give me a sense of accomplishment. I love being part of a team and competing,” she said.
That love of sports also provided Dehler with her most memorable experiences.
“My mot memorable experience has been playing sports and being part of a team,” she said.
“Emily is a prime example of dedication. I recall before she had her driver’s license, she would ride bike six miles to the gym and weight room for summer workouts,” said Sandy Tautges, physical education teacher and head tennis coach. “The commitment and hard work show in her athletics and academics. Not only has Emily worked hard for herself and teammates, but she is the first one in line to help those that need it. She is exactly what the world needs more of.”
Dehler credits her parents with shaping her into the person she is.
“My parents are my biggest role models,” she said. “They have helped shape me into the person I am today. They have taught me that kindness and positivity are important. They push me to work hard in everything I do.”
That part of her personality is what she considers her greatest accomplishment.
“My great accomplishment is simply being happy and remaining positive,” she said. “It is so important to find the good in every situation. Just trusting that everything happens for a reason, because God intended it to happen that way.”
The girl her friends would describe as “easy-going, funny and generous,” will miss seeing those friends every day at school and being able to participate in many activities in sports.
Dehler plans to attend a two-year college to pursue a liberal arts degree.
Hyatt is the son of Joe and Amanda Hyatt and has four sisters, Elsie, Abby, Anna and Lanae and one brother, John.
During high school, Hyatt was involved in boys basketball and was named “Most Valuable Teammate,” and earned an academic letter, and was a member of the band, where he also earned an academic letter.
Band is the activity Hyatt lists as his favorite.
“I love music and band because I find lots of joy in listening to and playing music,” he said.
A favorite memory in his life so far was a trip with his church — a “Noah’s Ark” trip to Colorado, he said.
“Jakob Hyatt has always been one of the hardest workers in the band classroom. He is extremely dedicated and wants to be successful,” said Joel Pohland, band director. “I have always been able to push Jakob to excel and he appreciates being challenged. Jakob strives to be a great friend, teammate, classmate and person and this will really carry him forward as he moves forward in life. Jakob’s presence and energy will be greatly missed as we move into the future at Pierz.”
Hyatt credits his dad and grandpa with those characteristics, naming the two men as his role models.
“They have taught me how to stand up for what I believe and also just how to be a good person,” Hyatt said.
He feels his friends would describe him as “energetic nice and firm in what I believe.”
As he heads to Bemidji State University to pursue a degree in music education, Hyatt said he will miss the people he has met in high school.
As Students of the Month, Dehler and Hyatt are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank
