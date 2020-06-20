Kyle Allen Ingalls, 31, Deerwood, was charged with third degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from an Aug. 24, 2019 incident, when officers were searching the area around Blanchard Dam after receiving reports of a suicidal person in the area.
A vehicle was allegedly in the parking lot and one of the occupants was identified as Ingalls. The officers reportedly asked about the person they were looking for, and during questioning could allegedly see marijuana and a meth pipe in plain view inside the vehicle.
In searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found several plastic baggies containing a crystal like substance that field-tested positive as 24.32 grams of methamphetamine.
The officers also allegedly found a large amount of cash. If convicted, Ingalls could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.