It took a little while, but the Veterans Affairs (VA) Office at the county Government Center converted to operations necessary for smooth services during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Veterans Service Officer Kathy Marshik.
“In the beginning, the VA had always required a signature on all documents and claims that were submitted and eventually like the rest of the world it changed and I think that’s a very positive thing because it’s going to make our lives a lot easier,” she said.
The VA office now offers electronic signatures which offers people the opportunity to sign forms from the comfort of their home and VA employees to process documents without in-person interaction and possible exposure to COVID-19.
The office also started conducting business via email at much higher levels than before, on top of offering video call appointments. Marshik said those methods have been great because of convenience for clients and employees.
“Using email probably that’s been our primary form of communication with our vets and their families,” Marshik said.
The VA office can help veterans with the following: health care enrollment, service-connected disability benefits, pensions, education and training, vocational rehabilitation, home loan guaranty, and a variety of other benefits.
The number of people the VA assisted in person has gone down by about 25% since the start of the virus, but interactions have taken longer, Marshik said, which has given staff a consistent amount of work.
The total number of visitors has only decreased by about 5% compared to previous years, she said. Likely because of a lack of events, more informational newsletters and less older veterans seeking assistance.
When the office was closed due to COVID-19 safety concerns, staff at the VA were only seeing fewer than 2% of people in person, Marshik said. But now the office is open via appointment only, and visitors have been very good about it, she said. Appointments have given staff the opportunity to prepare for a clients visit, making the appointment more efficient.
However, many services are still provided digitally which created barriers for those with lack of access to technology but an inability to visit in person
“We assume that everybody has the internet, everybody has email, everybody has a cell phone and knows how to use it, but not everyone can do those things,” she said. “But as things are going on we’re all getting used to our new way of living.”
Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on veterans, the county VA office helped 27 people each obtain a $1,000 grant for those veterans who wouldn’t work or had a spouse lose employment or if the veteran tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Moving forward, Marshik said the office hopes to revamp the website and release some videos to help people with future appointments to create a more interactive experience for people. Another digital experience includes hopes to create an anonymous online chat for veterans and their families to seek help or guidance online.
The chat will help anyone struggling with mental health, Marshik said, which is always a concern but with COVID-19 people have been impacted more and are experiencing loneliness at higher rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.