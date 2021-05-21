A decision on which company will be the city of Little Falls’ next recycling hauler will not be made for another month.
The Little Falls City Council voted 7-1 to table the decision until its June 21 meeting, after city staff brought forward a recommendation to approve Republic Services — a national hauler headquartered in Phoenix — to take over one- and two-unit residential recycling when the city’s current contract expires Dec. 31. Mayor Greg Zylka cast the lone vote in opposition.
The main reason for postponing the decision was so community members can give input to the Council. Public forums, which usually are built into each Council meeting agenda, have been suspended since March 2020, when meetings went online due to COVID-19 restrictions. They have remained suspended in recent weeks because, though the Council is meeting in its chambers at City Hall, the meetings are still operating under a hybrid model in which those who are uncomfortable meeting in person can still join online. The public forum portion of the meeting will be reinstated at the Council’s next meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 7.
About 10 community members who wished to voice their opinions on the subject were in the chambers Monday, but they were unable to speak due to the public forum being suspended.
“I understand where we’re at,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “We do not have a public forum right now. We have this before us. I’m sure the people in the audience came because they felt they had more to say, or something (to say), and probably wanted to say it at the forum, but we’re not allowing it because of COVID. We’re kind of stuck.”
The Council had a chance to discuss the four proposals it received during the work session preceding its May 3 meeting. At that time, though staff was yet to make a formal recommendation, it was discussed that the best proposal came from Republic. Its proposal included single-stream collection — meaning residents place all recyclable materials into one rolling container, much like what is used for garbage pickup — and laid out its costs per unit for five years.
Local haulers Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling and City Sanitary, along with national company Waste Management, had entered the other three proposals.
In the two weeks between the two meetings, information was given to members of the Council that single-stream could be a more viable option for the local haulers within the next couple of years. With that in mind, the companies urged the Council to reconsider and stick with a local business.
Complicating matters, however, was the fact the requests for proposal (RFP) had already been submitted and reviewed. Therefore, any information received after the fact cannot be taken into account when considering which of the proposals is the Council’s first choice.
“What has to be graded for the requests for proposal is what it is in (the RFP),” said City Attorney Alissa Harrington. “So, you do have to look at what is actually in those requests for proposal. ... For the main decision of who you are going to go with as your first choice and associate with, you have to rely on what was in those requests for proposal.”
The RFP process is different from taking bids. When a governing body sends out an RFP, it lays out minimum requirements that will be accepted along with what information will be considered when making a choice. When something goes out for bids, all specifications of the project are already approved and the governing body asks companies for the lowest price at which they could complete that specific project.
The RFP in question was approved by the Council in March before it was sent out to haulers. The criteria for judging the proposals were what was the most cost effective and the most convenient, as well as how haulers planned to communicate with customers on issues regarding recycling.
It also asked companies to provide a price they could commit to for 2022. Anything they included beyond that could be negotiated after the RFP was approved.
“The process for the RFP, as we proposed it, is that we would see the proposals, staff would evaluate them, make the recommendation,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “The Council still has the choice to select which one we want to move forward in negotiations with.”
He added, however, that taking into account information received outside of the RFPs was acting in bad faith in regard to the work done by city staff in reviewing the proposals and making a recommendation based on criteria approved by the Council. He also said they would be “hard-pressed” to do future RFPs if the Council wasn’t going to stick to objective measures that had already been established.
“I believe Jon and the front office did their job,” Gosiak said. “They did a good job, because they took what they had as information and then they’re coming back to us with their recommendation in which they feel serves the best for the city. And, all of a sudden, this new stuff comes out.”
Mayor Greg Zylka said, while wanting to keep business in town and acknowledging new information that had come to light, for him it came down to what the staff recommended and sticking to the timeline laid out in the RFP.
If the Council was not going to accept the recommendation, though, he suggested forming a committee of three council members and three staff members to take a fresh look at the proposals with all of the information at hand. The issue with that, he said, was that he didn’t expect staff members would want to participate because they had already made a recommendation.
In keeping the city from avoiding any potential civil fallout, this fell in line with one of three options Harrington said were on the table.
She said, based on the information she received during the discussion, the city could reject all of the proposals and start the whole process over. That would allow the Council to approve and send out a new RFP which specified other criteria not included in the original request.
The other two options were to accept one of the four proposals or to table the decision. Delaying the vote did come with a caveat, though.
“I will say that in doing so and wanting to get more information other than public comment — which certainly is the public’s right to make — having additional parts of the proposal added ad hoc after the proposal would very much muddy the waters of this and possibly allow Waste Management or whoever to contest what went on here,” Harrington said.
Some members were not in favor of rejecting all of the proposals and starting over from scratch. Leif Hanson said he didn’t want to throw them out in th event that, after hearing public comment, the Council wanted to stick with the original recommendation. If all of the proposals were rejected, Republic’s initial request would no longer be valid.
Council Member Jerry Knafla said he was in favor of accepting the staff’s recommendation to negotiate with Republic. He said everyone received the same RFP that was approved by the Council and had a chance to submit their best proposal in the time given. He reminded the Council that each hauler had the same opportunity and the same timeframe in which to state its case.
He eventually made a motion to accept the recommendation, but later rescinded it after further discussion about receiving public input.
“You know, sometimes, you’ve got to follow the rules,” Knafla said. “Here’s what was requested, this is what you submitted. If you did not submit everything that you wanted to, that’s on you. That’s not on me, that’s not on the staff. And to say, ‘Oops! I should have done more. I should have put more in there.’ Looking at some of them, when I looked at that first proposal, I looked and said, ‘Well, this person doesn’t want it because they didn’t do anything hardly.’”
Council Member Raquel Lundberg, who owns a small business in Little Falls said, though she was in agreement with every other member of the Council in that she “100%” supports local businesses, she agreed with Knafla.
“I am competing with national brands and I have to offer a better product at a better price if I want customers,” she said. “Secondly, if we reject all of the proposals and ask for brand new proposals, the national brands have a right to give a new proposal, as well. So it’s going to come down to the same thing — who has the best proposal at the best price? That’s what it’s going to come to. I think the city staff has established who has the best proposal at the best price and they’re giving it to us as a recommendation.”
In discussing the public forum, Council President Brad Hircock and Knafla both said most of the feedback they had received from constituents — save for emails received from local haulers — were in favor of single-stream collection.
Still, other members of the Council said they weren’t comfortable approving the recommendation without first receiving feedback during a regular public forum. Therefore, the decision was made that those who wish to speak can do so during a public forum during the Council’s next meeting, June 7. The Council will vote at its subsequent meeting.
“If we postpone it, we can gather more comments, we’re going to have a public forum, they can speak their mind,” Hanson said. “At that point, we as a body can decide, ‘Have we learned something in the interim that would have us look to scrap them altogether?’ If not, we haven’t ditched an RFP and we can move forward with it after we have more information.”
