Decision made on a whim leads to lifelong career

Having grown up on a farm, one of the favorite auctions to work at for Auctioneer Frank Roering is where farm equipment is sold.

    Having enjoyed going to many auctions with his dad in his childhood years, Frank Roering of Sauk Centre had an idea of what it was all about. Little did he know at the time that it would become a world he would be a part of for many years.

    Today, Roering works as an auctioneer with Mid-American Auction, a full service auction company that has served the upper Midwest, including Morrison County, since 1971.

