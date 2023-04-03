Decision made on a whim leads to lifelong career

Having enjoyed going to many auctions with his dad in his childhood years, Frank Roering of Sauk Centre had an idea of what it was all about. Little did he know at the time that it would become a world he would be a part of for many years.
Today, Roering works as an auctioneer with Mid-American Auction, a full service auction company that has served the upper Midwest, including Morrison County, since 1971.
Reminiscing, Roering said the decision to go to auction school after he graduated from Melrose High School in Melrose in 1987 was made on a whim. He was 20 at the time.
“We were just talking about it, me and a friend and we were joking about it. We got information about auction school on a Saturday and Monday morning, I was in auction school,” he said.
Roering attended the Continental Auction School in Mankato. It was a one-week course where the students were taught the basics about auctioneering. The rest, he said, he has learned along the way.
There are many things Roering likes about auctioneering. One is that fact since many auctions take place outdoors, those who work in the field get to enjoy a variety of weather conditions.
“I’ve always enjoyed auctions. You’re always doing something different and you get to be out in all kinds of weather,” he said.
While it may not look like a whole lot of work to put on an auction, Roering said there is more work that goes into it than people realize.
“There’s a lot of work just to get it set up and they don’t teach you all that in auction school,” he said.
Although Roering has had experience bid calling at auctions, the real enjoyment for him is when he gets to work directly with the customers.
“I have always enjoyed working the ring, working with the customers on the ground, convincing them to bid on the equipment and the items that we are selling. That is more fun than being the guy behind the mic,” he said.
To Roering, auctioneering is a lot more than just trying to get someone to buy an item. It’s also a way of helping people — something they often encounter on benefit auctions. It is something he enjoys doing and also reminds him of how one of his high school instructors encouraged the students to find a profession they were willing to do for free for one day as a way to give back to the community.
The way business is done has also changed over the years in the auctioneering world, especially with the use of internet. While it has had its benefits, it’s also not the easiest.
“The most challenging now is the way everything’s changing with the technology. If you’re not willing to change; you’re being left behind,” he said.
Roering recalls when he first started working in the auction business, clerking was done using simple sheets of paper. Then, clerking moved to being done through a computer and eventually, it went to include online bidding, he said.
While online bidding may sound simple, Roering said there is a lot more that goes into making it happen than what first meets the eye. Each item has to be described correctly, so that those who are bidding and ultimately, purchasing an item, know exactly what it is they are committing to, he said.
“Just the change with the use of technology has been huge. That’s what keeps it interesting too, is how everything keeps changing,” he said.
One motto Roering continues to live by that has served him well over the years is the Golden Rule — “treat others the way you want to be treated.” It is something that was ingrained in him since early childhood, he said.
When it comes to working at different auctions, Roering said he enjoys selling farm machinery the most. Having grown up on a farm, it also kind of hits home.
“They’re a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Besides the changes that have happened in the auction world over the decades, the way auctions were done during the pandemic changed, as well. During that time, all auctions were done virtually.
Then, when the buyer was ready to pick up the item he or she had purchased, appointments were made and done in a way where the customer never even entered the buildings. For Roering, the biggest challenge was the fact that it essentially eliminated the interaction with the people at auctions that he has come to love so much, he said.
Since Roering started working in the auction business, he has worked for different auction companies. He joined Mid American Auction in February. Having worked with Mid American Auction in the past while he was at a different auction company, Roering said he knew Mid American Auction would be a good fit for him. He liked the fact that it is a small independent and local company that believes in treating people according to the Golden Rule, as well, he said.
Prior to working at Mid American Auction, Roering worked for a large auction company. The size of the company was one of the reasons he decided to leave, he said.
“It was a big company and I didn’t want to become a number,” he said.
When Roering isn’t working, he enjoys watching baseball, going to rodeos and concerts and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.