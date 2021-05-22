A state budget deal has been reached, but there is still much work to be completed.
In the waning hours of the 2021 Minnesota Legislative Session Monday, House and Senate leadership and Gov. Tim Walz announced they had finalized terms on global budget targets. The agreement includes a roughly $51.2 billion 2022-2023 biennial budget. That will set the stage for a special session next month.
The agreement came at the end of more than a week of talks between Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, House Majority Leader Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, and Walz. It includes no tax increases and exempts Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans for small businesses and unemployment insurance (UI) for individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from state taxes. It also includes funding for summer school to help students catch up on lost classroom time because of school shutdowns.
The package, however, is a broad one. Policy decisions still have to be made on topics ranging from police reform to Walz’s proposed “Clean Car” rules, which would expedite the state’s push for more electric vehicles.
“In January, we set out our Minnesota Priorities: Balance the budget without raising taxes, recover from COVID and support Minnesota families,” Gazelka tweeted, Monday. “We have a budget that doesn’t raise taxes with full PPP and UI conformity for tax relief for employers and employees.”
One of the key sticking points that held up the agreement was how the state would spend the $2.8 billion it received this spring in federal American Rescue Plan funds. Under the agreement, the Legislature will decide how $2.3 billion of that sum is spent while Walz will have control of $500 million.
How that $2.3 billion will be allocated is yet to be decided. It will be one of several hurdles the Legislature will have to overcome when it reconvenes for a special session in June.
“We have agreed to put most of the federal funds under control of the Legislature to help recover from COVID,” Gazelka tweeted. “And finally, we have broadband, transportation, education and health care funding to support Minnesota families across the state at school, work and recreation.
“I remain committed to not passing anything that is anti-police or makes the job of law enforcement more difficult,” he continued. “Since the emergency is over, the House and Walz should agree to the veto-proof, bipartisan eviction moratorium off-ramp, lifting COVID fines on businesses.”
This will be the 13th time a special session has been called in Minnesota since 2001, so it’s hardly an uncommon practice. It is, however, an expensive one.
On top of their annual salaries of $46,500 per year, lawmakers can claim per diem expenses — $86 per day for Senators and $66 for Representatives. It is up to each member whether or not they choose to accept the extra payment.
In all, though it’s impossible to put an exact dollar amount on how much per day a special session costs taxpayers, it is estimated to be between $10,000 - $20,000.
As the special session looms, Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka, acting in his role as president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC), released a statement Monday, urging lawmakers to “keep greater Minnesota in mind.”
“The real works begins today,” Zylka said. “Now that the governor and legislative leaders have reached an agreement on the size of the next two-year state budget, the Legislature can finally tackle the hard work of figuring out the details. As lawmakers buckle down and focus on specific budget areas, we urge them to keep the needs of Greater Minnesota in mind.”
In the statement, Zylka said cities were still “reeling” from the hardships created and amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on elected officials in St. Paul to address critical needs such as child care, housing, clean water infrastructure and transportation.
He added that the infusion of federal dollars created an opportunity for the Legislature to craft a budget that can help all of Minnesota both in its recovery from COVID-19 and as it heads into the future.
“We can accept a missed deadline, but we won’t accept a missed opportunity,” Zylka said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.