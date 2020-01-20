Joseph Michael Dax, 31, Spring Lake Park, is charged with felony second degree assault and felony fleeing a peace officer in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Jan. 10 incident, when a gas station employee in the city of Buckman called police to report a man allegedly harassing people in the parking lot with a knife.
Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a vehicle and allegedly identified the owner as Dax.
The officer approached the vehicle with his weapon out and reported seeing Dax in the driver’s seat with a knife in his hand. Dax allegedly drove off on Highway 25.
The officer pursued Dax and used stop sticks to deflate Dax’s tires, forcing Dax to pull over.
The officer then took cover and waited for backup.
Law enforcement officers were reportedly able to convince Dax to surrender his keys and exit the vehicle.
Dax allegedly would not follow ay further commands, prompting officers to use non lethal force.
Dax reportedly continued to ignore commands and fled into a nearby field where he was pursued.
After being tased and placed under arrest, it was noted that in the criminal complaint Dax appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
If convicted, Dax faces up to seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.