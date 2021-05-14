Lauren Marie Dauphinais, 34, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 7, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a female laying on the railroad tracks near Haven Road. Two officers arrived on the scene and observed a female now walking southbound on Haven Road. She was identified as Dauphinais.

Officers stated in the report that when they attempted to speak to Dauphinais, she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was initially walking safely on the side of the road, though she eventually started to “wave her arms around and began yelling, and then she began to walk into oncoming traffic,” according to the report.

At that point, the officers decided to intervene for her safety. They were also informed she was on probation and that her probation officer had requested that Dauphinais be placed under arrest.

While in jail, Dauphinais was allegedly found to be in possession of a baggie containing a white crystal substance. It later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .89 grams, with packaging.

If convicted, Dauphinais faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

