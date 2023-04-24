At the Little Falls School Board meeting Monday, April 17, Mike Kaluza, Little Falls Community High School business teacher and president of the teachers’ union, Minnesota Education Little Falls, summarized some of the issues the Little Falls School District has dealt with the last several months. He described it as an attack on education in the district, as well as on the educators who are working in the district.
One of those issues included a data request made by an individual, he said, that ended up costing the school district $10,800 in attorney’s fees.
“I’d like to provide a little timeline of the things that we have dealt with going back to September (2022) when one of the school board candidates stated in their message as a number one goal as a board member would be stopping indoctrination on students and teachers with political and ideologies being passed into the school curriculum, including CRT (Critical Race Theory) and LGBTQ+. I am not clear where they believe they are getting this information,” he said.
The Morrison County Record published the questions and answers of the candidates for area school board races in its Oct. 2, 2022 issue. The only candidates running for the Little Falls School Board that mentioned CRT in their responses were Cassie Fredregill and elected School Board Member Dan Schilling.
In relation to CRT, Fredregill wrote her number one goal was, “Stopping indoctrination on students and teachers with political and ideologies being passed into the school curriculum including CRT, LGBTQ+ and Sourcewell contracts.”
Schilling wrote his number one goal as a school board member in relation to CRT is, “I will fight to ensure the education they (children) receive, remains free from political bias, and or ideological based agendas such as, gender fluidity and critical race theory, (CRT).”
Kaluza said, “In October (2022), one of the members of this group, who was not running for school board, showed up at a private event for the teachers’ union. When asked to leave, she accused us of hiding information and went on the local radio to bash our teaching staff.”
“Also, in October (2022), a candidate for school board from this group stood in front of our School Board and the public to say that a day care center would be supporting terrorists overseas,” Kaluza said.
Kaluza was referring to the public comment Fredregill made at the school board meeting, Oct. 17, 2022. Her comment, as well as comments made by others speaking either in favor of or against the Little Falls School District partnering with the city of Little Falls to construct a child care center, was published in the Oct. 23, 2022 issue of the Morrison County Record.
In regard to the comment Fredregill made at the Oct. 17, 2022 meeting, she said she had attended a school board retreat when the policies of what would be included in the child care program were discussed. She said, “One of the slides showed that their policy included the Sharia compliant. So my husband is active duty military and so what Sharia compliant entails is kind of a lot of things. So Sharia compliant is a Muslin religion culture. I don’t know how to exactly define it. So what that would be signing into our school then would mean, it’s very upsetting, is that we would be going overseas to a well-known terrorist, who is not allowed on American soil, to have that implicated into our school. We are Americans. I’m a proud American and I just don’t think that is right. Anyway, we don’t need to have any ties with the Muslims overseas, well-known terrorists.”
Kaluza said that he chose to “call out these individuals for their lies” on his own personal Facebook page. Because he did this, Kaluza said one of the candidates then attempted to silence his First Amendment right by contacting the school district, requesting he take it down.
“In October (2022), a member of this group through Facebook Messenger reached out to a parent in the school district and claimed that I had multiple letters of reprimand in my personnel file. This is, of course, completely false,” he said.
After the election, Kaluza said a data request was made on all of his emails on his school account.
“Please, know that everybody has a right to make that data request. The concern was that this individual wanted every single email I sent between September (2022) and the election (Nov. 8, 2022). There were over 11,000 emails during that time,” he said.
Kaluza said because the individual requested all emails rather than just ask for the ones containing specific words, all 11,000 and more emails had to reviewed by an attorney to remove all private information.
“Know that the district had to spend $10,800 in legal expenses to have this lawyer look over my emails. This person has no care in the world for wasting taxpayer dollars just to meet their own individual agenda. Again, $10,800 spent of taxpayer dollars to review one teacher’s email account,” he said.
During the allotted total time of 30 minutes for public comments to be heard with each person having a maximum of three minutes to speak, 11 people spoke. While some comments highlighted various things going on in the district as well as the accomplishments of students, others spoke out against the misinformation that had been spread about the school district.
Kara McCloud of Randall, a Little Falls Community High School graduate, a disabled active duty Army veteran and a student of early childhood education at the St. Cloud State University, spoke first.
“Most importantly, and above all, I’m a parent of three wonderful children. As an enlisted soldier, I swore to protect and serve the United States and as a future educator, I know I will do the same for my students,” she said.
McCloud said it’s natural for parents to worry about their child’s education and the values they are being taught as they grow. That is also why parents send their children to school, to professionals in the field of education and social development, she said.
“Recently, there has been a flood of misinformation that is called into question the ethics, credibility and integrity of school staff. Under the guise of concerned parents, has risen a political agenda, aimed at creating distrust between parents and staff. There are several social media posts that use slander and misinformation and ultimately show little focus on the issue of child safety concerning technology, but rather a political call to action by using hash tags, such as #conservative and #coverup,” McCloud said.
“When it comes to the actual issues of using technology safely, which includes things like using social media responsibly, cyberbullying and yes, how to identify and report unsafe or inappropriate harassment, photo sharing and any other cases of sexting and improper cellphone use, all parents are given the opportunity to opt out of these essential curriculums period. It then falls on the parent to educate their child on basic technology safety. I’ve heard some of the community members say, ‘Why not just let kids be kids,’ and the truth is that a childhood today looks vastly different than it did when I was a kid. Children now have access to cellphones, computers and tablets, all with the capabilities to get on the internet. ”
McCloud said as children have access to the internet, unfortunately, it also means that predators have access to the children.
“That is the reason why the state of Minnesota requires its staff to teach the essential technological safety lessons. Teachers who are employed by the state funded public schools follow through and somehow have taken the blame for indoctrinating our children. As a parent who recognizes the need to keep my child safe from online predators, I am grateful I can continue the conversation at home after the professionals have done what they do best, which is teach,” McCloud said.
McCloud said if she, as a parent, didn’t trust her child being taught at public schools that she could do a better job, then she “would remove them from the so-called danger and do just that.”
“The real issue comes down to using misinformation about sexting, school staff and harassment by using social media to create distrust and a political divide in our school district. The bottom line is our children deserve more and our school staff deserve better. As a community, we can do better,” she said.
Melanie Brown, a fifth grade teacher at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School, spoke about what led her to become a teacher, some of the activities the students do and thanked all those who have shown her and the other educators tremendous support, despite the misinformation.
“I became a teacher because it’s more than a job to me. It’s a calling and a work of art. I knew I could bring competence to students by developing engaging lesson plans. I knew I could create a safe and welcoming learning environment. I’m passionate about learning and I enjoy making a positive influence. Let me tell you, there’s something truly special about the bonds that grow inside each of our classrooms,” she said.
Brown shared some examples of how she “made learning fun, engaging and impactful in her classroom.
“In November, our fifth grade students wrote a letter, thanking a veteran for their service. Those letters were either hand-delivered to a veteran or sent to a veteran within our community,” she said.
Brown said the classroom had several transformations this school year. One of the most memorable ones was when the classroom was turned into a “farm,” where the students had to round up some pig balloons as they worked on rounding decimals. Another favorite among students, she said, was when the classroom was turned into an Italian restaurant and they all had a book tasting event, where students sampled books from different genres.
“For Valentine’s Day, we had a love glows day. When we review for tests, we’d like to take some classic games and change the question so that they match our standards. Some of our favorites that we’ve played so far have been Plinko, Connect Four, Pie Face and Jeopardy. We have filled our class brownie points jar a total of three times this school year and have celebrated as a class by having a pizza party or root beer float party and playing big base with fourth grade,” she said.
Brown said all of the events are pre-scheduled and all students who are present on the day of the scheduled activity, participate.
“I cannot control the inaccurate statements that have unfortunately been made on social media, and when you can’t control what’s happening around you, you can challenge yourself to control the way in which you respond. That’s where my power is, and I will continue to respond by showing up and giving 100% to all my students. I will continue to respond by ensuring that my students have a safe learning environment by showing Flyer Pride and by having integrity,” Brown said.
In addition, Brown said she wanted to thank all of those who took their time to reach out to her to show their support.
“Thank you to my family and friends. Thank you to my amazing Dr. Knight team, and to all educators for making a positive influence every day. Thank you to the administration and to the School Board, who have shown an abundance of support to all students, staff and community members. Little Falls School District is a remarkable place where our students have incredible opportunities,” Brown said. “I am proud to work in this district. I am proud to be a teacher. Remember, the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. It’s time to focus and share all of the positive and wonderful things that are happening all around us.”
Nicole Linkert, a Little Falls Community High School graduate, a clinical social worker and a child therapist, said she has two young children who attend Dr. Knight Elementary School in Randall.
“I’m here today as a parent, a mental health professional and a local resident to speak out against the false information and hatred that is spewing about in our community. I want you, our School Board, to know that there are parents and community members out here who support our teachers and trust their expertise and judgment when it comes to academic instruction, social emotional development and curriculum for our students,” she said. “Teaching children to set and respect personal boundaries, to understand the dangers of sexual harassment and other forms of abuse, and to expect the respectful treatment by others is not some radical ideology to be feared. Respect amongst culture, racial experience, pronouns and spiritual beliefs is not offensive.”
Linkert said that, “A pride flag that represents equality and symbolizes a safe space for our LGBTQ youth is not inherently offensive and not one of these things is an abuse of power.
“But let’s be clear about what is an abuse of power. Making defamatory statements against our educators who are dedicating their lives to the enrichment and well-being of our children is absolutely offensive. Falsely accusing teachers of promoting some political agenda that teaches youth to identify as gay, trans or queer is not only offensive, but absurd. Claiming that educators are encouraging students to be anything other than a confident and healthy version of their true self under the guise of social emotional learning is an outright lie,” she said.
Linkert said, “Treating school staff with disrespect and verbal abuse is offensive and should never be tolerated. And posting falsehoods on social media and holding community meetings that promote fear and hatred, while simultaneously denying the rights of others is disturbing and should not be accepted in our community. Not only are each of these acts offensive in their own right, but as a collective, they are dangerous, stoking fear, creating division and fabricating lies that lead other people to believe there is some sort of an injustice happening, where none actually exists, creates dangerous consequences for our youth, or school staff in our community as a whole.”
“A lie is a lie, whether it’s uttered once or shouted repeatedly in a roomful of hundreds of people. I’ve been saying this a lot lately, but I’ll say it again. I’m absolutely exhausted by the loudest voices in the room being the only voices that are heard and I am going to encourage my fellow community members to use their own voice to promote equality, respect and truth,” she said.
Little Falls Community High School Science Teacher Andy Ward said he was at the meeting as a parent and faculty member.
“My kids went to school here, ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education) through graduation and we had nothing but good experiences from ECFE class,” he said. “Some of the ECFE teachers are here and they still ask about our kids up through graduation. My students, my children, were given age level curriculum that I never questioned what they were being presented with.”
Ward said he’s been teaching in the Little Falls School District for 23 years and that his colleagues are dedicated.
“They’re passionate about what they do. They have empathy. They have compassion. We want students to feel welcome in our building. We want students to feel welcome in our classrooms,” he said. “OK, I don’t care if you’re queer, or if you’re Catholic. I want you to know that you are welcome in my room.”
Ward’s wife, Leanne, a mental health practitioner, spoke, as well.
“My kids did great here, so I want to thank the school for that,” she said.
As a mental health practitioner, Leanne said that she “cannot express enough how important it is for kids to have a safe and supportive environment to go to.”
“I work with adults, so I actually get people that I work with when they’re done, you know, and sometimes it does get back to they were not respected as kids for who they were. They didn’t feel safe. They were targeted because of their diversity, so I want to applaud the school for maintaining that supporting and making them feel safe,” she said.
Leanne also thanked the School Board for collaborating with the city in regard to constructing the child care center.
Besides working as an alternative delivery of specialized instructional services (ADSIS) teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School, Aimee Ballou said she is also a parent of children in the district.
Ballou thanked the school board members and Supt. Johnson for their commitment to leading the district. She said she knew they took on the role because they care about the well-being of the students and the families in the community. She thanked the staff and the administration.
Ballou also shared her experience of working in the district and what she had observed.
“Over the years, I’ve been able to work in all the elementary schools and day in and day out, I am in awe over the dedication of the teachers and staff I work with. They are caring, creative and they genuinely want the best for all students. They are assisting our youngest learners in becoming responsible, productive, caring citizens in our community,” she said.
“Staff members teach and apply high standards to themselves and those around them,” she said.
“I can tell you wholeheartedly that there are no teachers in this district with an alternative or hidden agenda. They teach approved age appropriate content and if you are hearing otherwise, you’re being misled,” she said. “Our school system is the heart of this community. We should all want the school community to succeed. There are more than 400 people who work for District 482 in some shape or form, and they have children in this district, too. We all want to work together cohesively to create a positive learning environment for all.”
“Thank you, board members and Mr. Johnson, for taking the higher road, even when I’m sure it’s been tricky to navigate at times. We are Flyers and we will always teach and display Flyer Pride,” Ballou said.
Seventeen individuals were signed up on the guest sign-in sheet, who wished to speak during the public comment period. Because of the total of 30-minute allotted time, 11 speakers were able to comment. The speakers spoke in the order in which they had signed in on the sheet.
Including board members, 114 people, attended the Little Falls School Board meeting. The majority of visitors wore an orange T-shirt with the words, “Proud Educator.”
