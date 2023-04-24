    At the Little Falls School Board meeting Monday, April 17, Mike Kaluza, Little Falls Community High School business teacher and president of the teachers’ union, Minnesota Education Little Falls, summarized some of the issues the Little Falls School District has dealt with the last several months. He described it as an attack on education in the district, as well as on the educators who are working in the district.

    One of those issues included a data request made by an individual, he said, that ended up costing the school district $10,800 in attorney’s fees.

Data request for teacher’s emails costs LF school district $10,800
Mike Kaluza made a public comment at Monday’s Little Falls School Board meeting, summarizing some of events that have taken place since September 2022, and the impact one person’s agenda has had on taxpayers.

