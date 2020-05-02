Jordan Michael Dammann, 28, Pierz was charged with two felony counts of malicious punishment of a child in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from an April 12 incident, when the Pierz Police Department received a report from county Social Services about an injured infant being treated at St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.
The following day the officer met with hospital staff who reported the infant had numerous injuries and deep bruising to the thighs, buttocks, feet, toes, chest and groin areas as well as multiple rib fractures that appeared to be about a week old.
The officer and social services spoke with the baby’s mother who allegedly said that her and the baby’s father, Dammann, were home April 11 and preparing to give the baby a bath.
The mother reportedly said she left the room and heard the baby scream while she was away, only to return and notice bruising on the child, although she claimed never to witness an act of harm
The mother also allegedly said that she recalled an incident April 8 when Dammann told her that he squeezed the baby and heard a cracking sound, matching the doctors assessment that ribs were broken within that time frame.
Officers met with Dammann who allegedly denied doing anything to the baby and blamed the dog for the injuries.
Later Dammann reportedly admitted to injuring the infant when it became fussy and also recalled the April 8 incident when he squeezed the baby and heard a crack, allegedly telling the mother what he did afterward.
If convicted, Dammann faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.