Damaged roof leads to home makeover

When a tornado tore through Pillsbury, Sept. 20, 2017, residents in surrounding areas also experienced some of its strong winds.
“We had two huge pine trees out front that fell on the house,” said Rocky Thompson of Swanville.
What initially started as a roof repair and adding a screened porch turned into a remodel that has blessed their entire family.
“The contractor told us that with all the money we would spend on building a screen porch, there would be better use of our funds by adding onto our tiny house instead,” she said.
The house Thompson and her husband, Jim Molitor, lived in was less than 900 square feet. With several children and four grandchildren, they had no been able to host any Christmas celebrations for many years. There simply wasn’t enough room, they said. During the warmer months, family was able to overnight in their camper.
“We have lived here for 42 years and never before could we all gather around a table because the kitchen was so small. Everybody would sit down, but nobody could move until dinner was over. You couldn’t even open the refrigerator door,” Molitor said.
Opting out of the screened porch idea, the couple decided to add 400 square feet to the west side of their home. Since then, Thompson and Molitor have been able to host several get togethers with family and friends without the home feeling crowded.
“When everybody is home, we are 13 all together. It’s easier to not feel like you are on top of each other, even with just the two of us,” Molitor said.
While building the addition, the two had their home resided in a medium grey colored vinyl. Since the garage had been resided three or four years before in that color, it was only natural to match the siding to the same color, Thompson said.
One of the goals during the remodel was to include as much as natural light as possible while including some of the things they both desired, such as a fireplace. The fireplace was placed along the west wall with two large 6-by-4-foot sized windows installed on each side.
“The fact that when we want to see out, we can and if we want it closed, we can just pull down the blinds, makes the room feel so much more open,” Molitor said.
The addition was also built with a vaulted ceiling which enhances the feeling of the room size.
“That was a very good feature,” Thompson said.
The ceiling was painted in a standard white color with the different walls painted in various shades of grey. While the wall color has some brown in it, the color is off of the grey spectrum, Thompson said.
A laminated floor with the appearance of a wood floor was installed. The couple really likes that the floor is essentially maintenance free.
Of all the different remodeling projects Thompson and Molitor completed, the addition is by far their favorite with the open dining room and living room.
“It’s very warm, welcoming and bright. Sometimes when I work from home, I work from the table and look outside the windows. It’s really great,” Thompson said.
During the remodel, the side entrance on the south side was moved so that those who walk through would enter near the new addition. By moving the entrance over, more space was opened up in the kitchen. A favorite addition is the rollout pantry cover in the kitchen.
The couple hired Gottwalt and Gwost Construction in Little Falls to complete their remodel. They are extremely happy with their work and most of all, their many suggestions that made it so much better.
“They really thought through what they could do. They were not afraid to say we should consider something and tell us why. They have done so much work throughout the years and have built and remodeled so many places, it didn’t take them anytime at all to suggest different things,” Thompson said.
Another huge part of the remodel was to redo their patio outside. Paved, it had settled and sunk in over the years. A puddle formed whenever it rained and made it unable to use until the rainwater subsided. During the winter months, it presented a hazard as the collected water froze.
While Molitor and Thompson had considered adding a small maintenance free deck, their contractor suggested a colored concrete patio that was sloped to allow any rainwater flow toward the street.
In addition, a concrete ramp was added to the backdoor entrance they added into the kitchen. Looking to the future and embracing the reality that both of them are getting older, installing a handicapped ramp only made sense.
Before the kitchen entrance was added, they had a seat decorated with different pillows in front of the window. It was a favorite spot, Thompson said.
Since installing the door removed their window seat, it was added to one of the windows near the dining room.
During the remodel, Thompson and Molitor also discovered just how little insulation their home had in the attic. While the insulation of homes is usually about 18-20 inches thick, theirs was only about three inches, Molitor said.
“When we added more insulation, our heat bills went down. I’d guess we saved about 33-35% in heating costs and we still have a bigger house,” he said.
Besides the great work Gottwalt and Gwost Construction did, Molitor and Thompson really liked the fact they could trust them wholeheartedly to get it all done in a timely manner.
“Jim and I went to our cabin for 10 days, so we missed the really messy, like ripping out the front of the house. When we came home 10 days later, there was a new shell of a house, a new concrete patio and we could move in again,” Thompson said.
“They were very good and scheduled things well,” Molitor said.
Once the remodeling was completed, the couple had a local landscaper, Jen Koetter, complete the landscaping around the home earlier this spring.
“We love it,” Thompson said.
