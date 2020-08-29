Austin Christopher Dalton, 22, Royalton, was given a stay of imposition for felony aiding and abetting first degree property damage in Morrison County District Court.
Charges for aiding and abetting second degree burglary were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a July 31, 2019 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received reports from five residents in Royalton that three vehicles had been spray painted, along with a sign and a mailbox.
They also received a report from the city’s Public Works Department that someone had gone to a park and spray-painted inappropriate messages and drawings on picnic tables, a concrete area, playground equipment and an outbuilding.
A porta-potty at the park was also tipped over.
The city had placed cameras at the park and obtained photos of two suspects and identified Dalton and a minor.
A deputy also responded to a resident who reported someone had cut a hole in the side of their pool.
Another resident reported that their large trampoline, which was tied on the river, was missing.
A deputy also went to a home which was broken into, reporting several areas of property damage.
A minor allegedly said the two people in the photos were him and Dalton.
Dalton said the two had committed the property damage and broke into the residence.
More than $1,000 in damages was estimated.
Dalton was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, order to pay $10,318.76 in restitution and was credited for serving 14 days in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.