As one of Morrison County’s four dairy princesses this year, Shelby Krebs of Sobieski is looking forward to sharing her passion for the dairy industry with others. She is also living proof that a person doesn’t necessarily have to grow up on a dairy farm to enter the industry.
“I just like the people in the dairy industry and have learned so much,” she said.
Krebs said her love for the dairy industry began at the Gunderson Brothers Dairy Farm near Upsala. As her familiy was good friends with the Gundersons, it was not unusual for them to spend time on the farm.
After she watched David Gunderson milk the cows, Krebs said she became intrigued and wanted to learn. Before long, she started working at the farm and learned how to milk the cows in the tiestall barn. When the Gunderson brothers retired from the dairy side of farming, Krebs took a summer off before she started working at Roerview Dairy in Upsala. As her older sister, Alexis, who was a dairy princess in 2019, returned to college, Krebs filled her position at the dairy farm.
Working at Roerview Dairy has been a great experience, Krebs said. The farm, which has a robotic milking system, along with robotic manure scrapers, brushes, feed pushers and feeders, has given her a greater insight into the technological side of agriculture. In addition, she has met a variety of people working in different agriculture-related fields.
“When people come out, I get to talk to them and get to see different jobs and careers,” she said.
It was through that experience, she was inspired to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. At one point, Krebs was also able to job shadow veterinarian Sara Davis, the sister of Craig and Steven Roerick, who co-owns the farm with their dad, Roger.
“It was through that interaction that made me want to become a vet,” she said.
Krebs recently graduated from Upsala High School. As she has already earned a two-year degree by taking college classes during her high school years, she plans to attend University of Minnesota in Crookston this fall to double major in animal science with an emphasis on veterinary medicine and in agricultural business.
In addition, Krebs said, she has applied to the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine in St. Paul with a hope to be accepted. That way, if accepted, she has a spot secured to attend once she has completed her studies in Crookston.
Besides working in the dairy industry, Krebs has strong ties to the beef industry. She currently raises a small herd of South Devon cattle on her family’s farm. Krebs also served as the Mississippi Valley Cattlemen’s Association Beef Princess.
Krebs said that once she becomes a veterinarian that she plans to mainly work with food animals, such as dairy and beef.
The dairy princess program has been a way to educate and create positive connections with people for more than 60 years in Minnesota. During their reign, the dairy princesses make a multitude of public and media appearances, such as visiting classrooms to explain where milk comes from, attending local fairs and tradeshows, serving dairy products at public events, appearing in parades, assisting with tours on dairy farms and more.
The dairy princesses are also usually dressed in a formal dress, accessorized with sash and crown. For Krebs, who considers herself more of a tomboy, wearing a dress is somewhat of a new adventure for her. However, given the many opportunities she will have to share about the dairy industry, it is definitely worth it, she said.
