Dairy Princess Kloe Kapsner ready to represent the dairy industry

Growing up on a dairy farm in Pierz, farming has always been a part of Kloe Kapsner’s life, whether it was bottle feeding the calves or caring for the chickens.
“When I was really little, like a toddler, the cows scared me though,” she said.
This year, she brings that passion with her when she visits with adults and children at different events as a Morrison County Dairy Princess.
Kapsner isn’t the first in her family to be crowned dairy princess. Her aunt, Maria Kapsner, was a dairy princess once. The photo of her aunt in her dairy princess outfit is one Kapsner has seen many times when visiting her grandparents, Jerry and Jenny Kapsner.
“It was also something that seemed cool to me,” she said.
Several girls competed for the honor to represent the dairy industry as a dairy princess. Only four were chosen.
“There were so many great girls I was competing against. It was a hard competition and I met so many wonderful people. It was a great experience to win, but it was also hard to watch the other girls not make it,” she said.
As a Dairy Princess, Kapsner will be dressed in a formal dress with sash and crown at a variety of events, such as making media and public appearances, attending local fairs and tradeshows, serving dairy products at public events, assisting with tours on dairy farms, appearing in parades and more.
Part of the Dairy Princess experience includes visiting schools to teach students more about farming. Sadly, Kapsner said, many people, adults and children alike, don’t always know where their food or milk comes from. She’s thrilled for the opportunity to specifically share about the importance of milk and the nutritional benefits of the white beverage.
“I’m really looking forward to the classroom visits. I like being around the younger generation. I think it is important to connect with kids because they are our future,” she said.
Of all the different dairy products, besides ice cream of course, milk is Kapsner’s favorite.
“I really like milk. Whenever I get done with a hard day’s work, milk is just what I crave,” she said.
This was the first time Kapsner competed to become a Dairy Princess. Although she somewhat knew several of the other contestants from going to the same school as them, Kapsner said she was able to get to know them more during the competition.
Kapsner studied vigorously for the competition. Since she had to give a speech, she wrote one and practiced it multiple times before her family. While she was able to study the questions the judges were likely to ask, Kapsner said she was still nervous since there was no guarantee that the questions would be exactly the same.
“I didn’t necessarily want to memorize it all because I didn’t want to sound like a robot, but practicing it over and over made it flow out of me more easily,” she said.
The family also cares for thousands of laying chickens. Once a hen has laid eggs, the eggs are then carefully packaged and sent to another farm to be raised until they hatch, Kapsner said.
As the Kapsner farm mainly plants corn and soybeans that are later fed to the animals, Kapsner said she helps with harvesting at times. She also does a lot of rock picking, she said.
Besides chickens and cows, the farm has always been home to several horses, cats and dogs. Looking back at her upbringing, she couldn’t have asked for a better one.
“It made my childhood a really great experience,” she said.
Although Kapsner carries a deep love for farming, she wants to work in the medical field in the future. She plans to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. next year to major in nursing. After she has worked as a registered nurse for a couple of years, she plans to return to school to get the necessary education to become a nurse anesthetist.
“I have always liked caring for people. I also loved math classes at school,” she said.
Kapsner said initially she had thought about pursuing a career in either civil or aero engineering. However, the inspiration of her mom, Rebecca and her sister, Hannah, who are both registered nurses, was greater.
“The medical field is such a great field to get into. I also think it is a cool job to take care of people,” she said.
One thing Kapsner attributes to her dad, Troy, and from growing up on a farm, is learning to work hard.
“I feel farmers are some of the hardest working people I know. I have gained my work ethic from my dad and working on the dairy farm myself,” she said.
When she isn’t working or fulfilling her duties as Dairy Princess, Kapsner enjoy spending time with her parents, her siblings, Brittnay, Hannah, Rylee, Preston, Hailey and Kaeden and friends. She also likes being at the lake, running and downhill skiing whenever she has an opportunity to do so.
“I like staying active and being outside as much as I can,” she said.
