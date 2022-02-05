Cushing COVID survivor: From life support to homecoming

One thing the Bollig family of Cushing knows all too well is how precious life is and how fast it can change. About five years ago, they lost everything but each other in a house fire. Last year, they nearly lost mom and wife, Jen Bollig, 47, to COVID.
“It was very unexpected. None of us had really been that sick before in our lives, but it really hit her with the pneumonia,” said her husband, Jeremy.
In September 2021, the couple had talked about Jen possibly getting vaccinated against COVID. Jeremy said that while he wasn’t too worried about he or their children becoming severely ill with COVID, the fact that Jen has asthma and diabetes, made him more concerned about her. But as time went by, they kind of blew it off, he said.
About two months later, the couple became ill and eventually visited the Lakewood Health System hospital in Staples. Both tested positive for COVID and X-rays of their lungs showed that neither of them had pneumonia. They returned home shortly after, Jeremy said.
Although Jeremy was still not feeling well, Jen took a turn for the worse. On Nov. 10, 2021, she began having trouble breathing. At first, they thought it was related to her asthma, but when it continued to get worse and she found no relief after she used her inhaler, Jeremy brought her to the Long Prairie Memorial Hospital the following day. It was determined that her blood oxygen level was down to 71%.
“They admitted her right there and then and gave her oxygen right away,” he said.
An X-ray of her lungs revealed Jen had double lung pneumonia.
Jeremy said that while he continued to get better, Jen’s condition worsened day by day. After four days and her oxygen supply having to be increased daily, her doctor put in an order for her to get a bed in an intensive care unit anywhere in the state. One opened up just in time for her at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. It was the only available bed in an intensive care unit in the state, he said.
“It was a good thing he did, because on the 14th she had to be taken by ambulance to St. Cloud to be intubated because she maxed out Long Prairie’s facilities for oxygen. She was put on the ventilator right away when she got there,” he said.
Jen’s battle with COVID was far from over. About five days after she had been admitted to the intensive care unit in St. Cloud, Jeremy said her doctor realized that the ventilator was doing her more harm than good because of how delicate and fragile her lungs were.
As a result, Jen was then airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and placed in a medically induced coma and on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. It is similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine that is used in open-heart surgery.
“That was very scary. The doctor said she had a 50-50 chance when she was on the ECMO. It was pretty brutal,” Jeremy said.
Jen remained on life support until Thanksgiving 2021. Jeremy recalls when the doctor called and let him know that she was doing a lot better and that she was able to be taken off life support. It brought him joy and gave him hope.
About 24 hours later, she had to be placed on the ventilator again. She remained intubated for another five or six days, but eventually, her lungs became strong enough to breathe without the ventilator.
“Once she started recovering, she recovered fast, so that was good,” Jeremy said.
Jeremy said it took Jen about a week to fully wake up from the medically induced coma after she was taken off of all sedation medication. Throughout the month she was in the medically induced coma, her resting heart rate was at between 110 to 130 beats per minute.
As the high resting heart rate put her at a higher risk of having a stroke, Jeremy said the doctors and the nurses were really worried about her. Because of this, they were trying to communicate with her in any way they could, such as by tickling her feet.
At one point, they informed Jeremy they were planning to take her for tests the following day as they feared she might have had a mini stroke. However, they called him back the next day and said she was already doing better and was responding to the nurses’ commands.
Because of the COVID regulations in the Twin Cities, Jeremy said neither he or the children were able to visit Jen for the longest time as they had not yet received the COVID vaccine. However, once vaccinated, Jeremy said he and their oldest son, Noah, were able to be there when she really started to come out of the sedation. The only dilemma the doctors and the nurses were facing was that Jen was no longer following their commands or really listening to them.
Jeremiah said that the process they used to bring her out of the sedation was very slow. At first, Jen was lifted out of the bed with the help of a hoist and seated into a type of recliner chair that allowed her to sit upright. Sitting upright also helped her lungs to strengthen, Jeremy said.
When he and Noah arrived, Jeremy said Jen was able to sit up, could barely move her head, but was able to move her eyes.
“At first I was asking her like yes and no questions. She had like a 50-50 chance to get them right, but the way she looked, it seemed like she was just out of it, like she wasn’t really there,” he said.
Jeremy then started asking her questions that required her to actually answer them with a word. It was more like a whisper that was really slow and low. But given that her throat was hurting and that the muscles used to swallow and other functions needed to start working again, he understood it was a process.
“I said, ‘Jenny, we have five kids and our youngest is a girl. Do you remember what our youngest daughter’s name is?’ And it was so awesome. She whispered, ‘Grace,’” he said.
Jeremy said that right then he knew she had not had a stroke. However, he also asked her if she remembered what color their black cat, Bear, is. She did.
Jen remained in the intensive care unit at the Hennepin Medical Center until Dec. 22, 2021. Once they were able to remove her feeding tube, she was transferred to the Good Samaritan Society, a rehab center in Brainerd, to recover even more.
Jen was finally able to return home Jan. 12. In the midst of the excitement of going home, Jen said she was also quite fearful since she was used to having the nurses nearby to help her. Although she hasn’t recovered fully yet, she is slowly getting stronger. The couple also rejoices in every little victory they have along their journey and remain hopeful. While she gets easily winded and is only able to walk a couple of steps with the help of a walker, she was able to slightly turn the walker on her own here the other day, she said.
“She got very lucky with her having asthma so bad and how bad the pneumonia was and everything else. The doctors were really concerned that she would have long-term lung problems, but she came home without an oxygen tank, so that’s really kind of a miracle on its own,” Jeremy said.
Jen said she had her first checkup since she returned home on Jan. 23 and was told by her doctor that everything is well and that her breathing is good. She has a nebulizer at home that helps her when needed.
“I think I made it through because I had so many people praying for me and I really believe that is what brought me through it,” she said.
That God was watching over her, there is no doubt, Jeremy said. Not only the fact that a bed in the intensive care unit in St. Cloud opened up just when she needed it, but the same happened when she needed to be airlifted to the Hennepin Medical Center.
“That was the only opening in the state for that, too, so she was very fortunate both times. It was a blessing from God,” he said.
Going through the ordeal was very traumatic and heartbreaking for their children, Lindsey, Noah, Cole, Aryanna and Grace, as they didn’t know whether their mom would survive. However, they are happy to finally have her home and that she is getting better.
While Jen doesn’t remember much from when she was in a coma, she recalls hearing voices from time to time during the days she was taken off of the sedation medication. One of the things she recalls was Lindsey apologizing that she was working so much, but that she would come see her whenever she could. She also recalls Lindsey telling her that they would go get matching tattoos once she came out of the coma.
While the focus is currently on getting better, Jen said she and Lindsey will in fact one day get matching tattoos. Exactly what the motif will be, they do not know, but are considering getting matching elephants.
At this time, all of the Bollig family members have been vaccinated against COVID. In hindsight, Jen said she regrets she didn’t get vaccinated sooner as she believes she wouldn’t have gotten as ill as she became had she been. While she respects each person’s decision about whether to get vaccinated, she encourages people to at least consider it before making up their minds.
“I want people to understand how serious that can get, because I didn’t. I didn’t really take it seriously. I didn’t think I would get it,” she said.
Thankful to be alive, Jen takes it one day at a time. She is also extremely thankful for all the support she and the family have received from so many people.
