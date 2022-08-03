The Randall Cubs crushed the St. Wendel Saints 11-3, in Victory League baseball action Saturday, July 30. No stats were available for this game.
The Cubs lost their next game, the South/West Division third place game against the Freeport Black Sox, Sunday, July 31.
In the 11-1 loss, the Cubs mustered only four hits to 12 for the Black Sox.
The Cubs’ lone run came from Dylan Lukasavitz, who led off with a single and later scored on a triple from Kyle Peterschick in the third inning.
Lukasavitz finished the game 1-for-2 and Peterschick finished the game 2-for-3.
Travis Wenzel pitched 3.1 innings for the Cubs, striking out six batters and giving up 10 runs on nine hits.
The Cubs’ next game is Saturday, Aug. 6 in Freeport against the Nisswa Lightning at 3:30 p.m.
Lakers lose to Lightning
The Pierz Lakers took a 7-4 loss against the Nisswa Lightning in the North/East Division Championship, Saturday, July 30. There were no stats available for this game.
The Lakers will play the Freeport Black Sox on the road at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.
Blue Jays finish season 7-10
The Upsala Blue Jays fell in the South/West Region play-in game to the Freeport Black Sox, 2-1. No stats were available for this game. In the final game of the season, the Blue Jays’ record fell to 7-10.
Rebels lose final game
The Fort Ripley Rebels were shut out at home against the Foley Lumber Jacks, 5-0, Saturday, July 30.
No stats were available for this game. The Rebels finish their season with a 13-5 record.
