Cryoskin, a non-invasive way to target stubborn areas of fat

One of the services Crystal Benson, owner, certified massage therapist and cryoskin technician at Body Restore Studio, located inside ANMC Holistic Health, at 114 Kidder Street SE in Little Falls, is thrilled about is cryoskin.
It is a revolutionary service that is clinically proven to permanently reduce fat in trouble areas and tighten and tone skin on the body face, Benson said.
“After having four kids, I started having those little areas that wouldn’t go away with weight loss and diet. Sometimes the weight would come off, but it wouldn’t come off where I wanted it to,” she said.
It was during her research that she discovered cryoskin, a technology which uses the science of cryotherapy. In cryoskin, Benson said, fat cells are targeted through cryolipolysis, a process in which cold temperatures are used to essentially freeze the targeted fat cells to death.
While cryoskin has been used for many years, Benson said it has mainly been used in Europe until a couple of years ago when the method was brought to the United States. Since then, it has become increasingly popular. Not only because of non-invasive it is, but also because results can be seen instantly and there is no downtime.
Having gone through extensive training beyond the initial cryoskin training, Benson said she uses a different protocol from the traditional. Looking to the fact that the clinical studies that were done were based on European models, Benson said one has to account for the tremendous difference in American versus European diets and lifestyles. Because of this, Benson’s sessions are longer than the traditional less than 30 minute session.
Each session is usually scheduled for about an hour and a half to give her and the client plenty of time without either feeling rushed. When the client comes in, Benson discusses with him or her as to what areas they want to work on. The client is also measured each session and photographed to track the progress.
Benson said that while some people may be hesitant to being photographed and may initially not be interested in having a before and after photo, she has found that most are happy they do at one point.
Once the client is laying on the massage table, Benson cleans the area which will be worked on with a regular unscented baby wipe. This is done to remove anything the client may have on their skin, such as lotions, that may contain alcohol.
As the head of the device Benson uses to perform the procedure is quite sensitive, products which contain alcohol can damage it. Replacing a box of unscented baby wipes when she runs low is a lot cheaper than replacing the device, which costs more than $3,000, she said.
Then, the treatment cycle begins with Benson warming the area. The heat brings the fat cells to the surface and engorges them. Once that has been done, she begins the cold treatment which is done in a sweeping motion over the area. Although the temperature is slightly below freezing, Benson said the process is usually not uncomfortable for the client, since the entire area is not cooled in only one spot.
The cold treatment, Benson said, triggers a process called aptosis, a form of programmed cell death. Because the fat cells have been damaged, the individual’s own immune system then wipes out the fat cells that are then later absorbed by the lymphatic system and flushed out when the person urinates.
After the treatment, she massages the area to help activate the client’s lymphatic function. She also has the client stand on a vibration plate for about 10 minutes, which helps stimulate the lymphatic function even further.
Benson encourages her clients to stay well hydrated to keep the lymphatic system going. Moving around also helps activate the process, she said.
One of the services Benson offers to clients is a free consultation that addresses their diet. If that is an area the client doesn’t have under control, Benson said the work and the results that are achieved through cryoskin can be undone.
“I don’t want to waste anybody’s time or money, so that is something we definitely talk about and discuss,” she said.
There are three different forms of cryoskin treatments. One is cryoslimming, which targets areas such stomach, thighs, arms or back. Another is cryofacial. In this type of treatment, Benson said, cold temperatures on the face is used to stimulate collage. This is in turn, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also improves the skin elasticity, she said.
The third form of treatment is cryotoning. By using cold temperatures to stimulate collage production, Benson said, it decreases the appearance of cellulite and smooths the skin. This treatment is often used to help shape the areas that diet and exercise just can’t reach, she said.
In addition to cryoskin, Benson offers a variety of services, including therapeutic and prenatal massage, synergy stone massage, exfoliating body scrub, kinesio taping, ear candling and foot scrub.
For more information, visit www.bodyrestorestu dio.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.