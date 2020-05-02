Currently one out of three individuals have pre-diabetes — but nine out of 10 times people don’t know it. Pre-diabetes involves blood sugar levels that are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diabetes. An individual with pre-diabetes can delay or prevent type 2 diabetes by making simple lifestyle changes. Diet and moderate exercise resulting in a 5-7% weight loss (usually about 10 -15 pounds) often work to bring blood sugar levels back down to a healthy range.
The Lifestyle Change Class is a National Diabetes Prevention Program that offers diabetes prevention education and support for people with prediabetes. Participants learn how to create a healthier lifestyle and prevent diabetes in a 22-session diabetes prevention program. Groups meet online through Zoom with a trained instructor to help participants lose weight, eat healthier and increase physical activity
Two new classes are starting online through Zoom in May:
• Wednesday afternoons from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. starting May 13; and
• Thursday mornings from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. starting May 14.
Groups meet online for 16 sessions over a six-month period, and attend six monthly follow-up sessions for the remainder of the year. Each session is one-hour long.
Sessions cover:
• Session 1 – Welcome and Getting Started;
• Session 2 – Be a Fat and Calorie Detective;
• Session 3 – Ways to Eat Less Fat and Fewer Calories;
• Session 4 – Healthy Eating;
• Session 5 – Move Those Muscles;
• Session 6 – Being Active: A Way of Life;
• Session 7 – Tip the Calorie Balance;
• Session 8 – Take Charge of What’s Around You;
• Session 9 – Problem Solving;
• Session 10 – Four Keys to Healthy Eating Out;
• Session 11 – Talk Back to Negative Thoughts;
• Session 12 – The Slippery Slope of Lifestyle Change;
• Session 13 – Jump Start Your Activity Plan;
• Session 14 – Make Social Cues Work for You;
• Session 15 – You Can Manage Stress; and
• Session 16 – Ways to Stay Motivated.
Through Crow Wing Energized, the Lifestyle Change Class is offered at no charge to local residents. Register online at www.crowwingenergized.org/events. All classes will be taught online though the Zoom platform. Since this is online and openings are available, Morrison County residents are welcome.
People can access Zoom by calling in, using their iPad or tablet, or logging in on your computer. Once they have registered, their coach will reach out to a people with directions on how to log in to the class,
For more information, contact Kara Schaefer Kara.Schaefer@EssentiaHealth.org or (218) 454-5901.
