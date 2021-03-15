Crop farming with dual purposes to promote success

This is the fifth article in a series about different farm risk management topics. Next: Livestock focused production.
There is a lot to think about when it comes to producing crops in Minnesota, from soil preparation, sowing, fertilizing and irrigating to protecting the crops from weeds, harvesting, storage and selling. For many, it has been a way of life for generations with each looking for opportunities to not only survive, but to thrive as well as care for the land.
Dr. Donald Wyse, professor and co-director of the Center for Integrated Natural Resources and Agricultural Management (CINRAM) with the University of Minnesota, said one way to do so is by considering the Forever Green Initiative.
The Forever Green Initiative is a program by the University of Minnesota and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agriculture Research Service (ARS) to develop new crops and high-efficiency cropping systems. It is a program Wyse has worked since 1974 when he came to Minnesota to work with a group of grass seed growers in northern Minnesota.
“I came in as a biochemist, coming out of a weed science program in Michigan state, so I was brought to Minnesota to figure out how to control quackgrass so the farmers in that region would expand the grass seed production,” he said.
The big issue with quackgrass was that it competed with the other prairie grasses and contaminated the harvested seed, which producers then were unable to sell.
“So to make a long story a lot shorter, I figured out how to control quackgrass. Then we started to release perennial rye grasslines that contained herbicide-resistance that allowed farmers to control quackgrass selectively,” he said.
In Minnesota, most of the state’s current crops are considered to be “summer annuals” that are grown during the summer. One way to enhance the prosperity of agriculture and to support rural communities is by adding winter annual and perennial crops to agricultural landscapes in Minnesota to create new crop production systems. There are several benefits to this, Wyse said.
Some of those benefits include the new crop production systems enhancing the yields of summer annual crops, enabling the production of new commodities, enhancing soil and wildlife and improves the state’s natural water sources, he said.
In addition, the new crop production systems help diversify economic opportunities for farmers through the production of new sources of food, feed and high-value biomaterials without interfering with current annual production systems, Wyse said.
The first major crop out of the program was the first perennial grain in the world — Kernza, an intermediate wheatgrass that was first introduced to the United States about 150 years ago as a forage.
“We are now domesticating the forage grass as a dual-purpose forage grain crop. This grass can be grazed in the fall after harvest as well as in the spring for about a month; then you harvest the grain from it in early August,” Wyse said.
Kernza grain has a sweet and nutty flavor and is used as an ingredient in bread, cereals, snacks, beer, and more.
Besides being enthused about the economic opportunities new crop production systems can bring, Wyse said another detail about Kernza that makes it desirable is its root system. As its roots grow about 15 feet deep, they absorb any nitrogen in the ground, which allows farmers to fertilize safely. Because of its ability to absorb nitrogen, Kernza has become quite popular to plant as a way to protect the rural water supply for Wellhead Protection Areas.
Research has also shown that perennial grains, such as Kernza, are one of the most effective ways to sequester carbon.
“It’s climate smart. It’s basically reducing the amount of CO2 (carbon dioxide) or greenhouse gases released in the environment,” he said.
Wyse said when a crop has a dual purpose, it can potentially become highly profitable for the farmer. Companies who use the crop in the manufacturing of products, can then use that in advertising to entice consumers to buy their product.
Kernza is only one of several crops that can be planted to improve soil and water health. Planting a cover crop also helps to prevent erosion and nutrient leaching.
Pennycress is another cover crop that can help with suppressing weeds in soybean fields. The two grow together until the first week of June. As the pennycress crop is then taller than the planted soybeans, it can be harvested easily. Winter camelina is another cover crop that can offer similar environmental and economic benefits to pennycress.
What makes the Forever Green Initiative unique is that fact that farmers are not just given the seeds to figure it all out on their own. Instead, groups of farmers work together with the Forever Green Initiative to build a platform for production, processing, storage and developing market opportunities and more.
At this time, the Forever Green Initiative has 16 different platforms, from basic genomics, breedings, agronomics, food science to market and supply chain development.
“Forever Green is composed of teams of researchers, farmers, food product developers and entrepreneurs from all aspects of the agricultural supply chain whose goal is to develop and promote the use of new crops that enhance water and soil quality,” Wyse said.
For more information, visit www.forevergreen.umn.edu or call Wyse at (651) 470-9878.
