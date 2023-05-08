Crocheting, a way of life for Little Falls woman
Crocheting has been a way of life for Rosemary Finch for many decades.

 By Sheila Bergren

    Exactly how many years have passed since Maryrose Finch, 82, of Little Falls first started crocheting is unknown. She simply bought a book with instructions and taught herself how to. However, the path to crocheting wasn’t straight.

    Reminiscing, Finch said she and her late husband, Roy, lived in the Twin Cities more than 50 years ago when their neighbor taught her how to knit. However, after knitting for several years, Finch said she finally had enough of it.

