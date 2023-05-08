Crocheting, a way of life for Little Falls woman

Exactly how many years have passed since Maryrose Finch, 82, of Little Falls first started crocheting is unknown. She simply bought a book with instructions and taught herself how to. However, the path to crocheting wasn’t straight.
Reminiscing, Finch said she and her late husband, Roy, lived in the Twin Cities more than 50 years ago when their neighbor taught her how to knit. However, after knitting for several years, Finch said she finally had enough of it.
“With knitting, if you make a mistake, you have to take it out. Then, when you put those stitches back on the needle, they got to be the right way. It frustrated me, so then I just taught myself how to crochet and I like that better. It’s much easier and quicker,” she said.
Since then, Finch has crocheted a variety of items, from dream catchers, dolls and ornaments to christening gowns, table runners and booties.
Finch’s crocheted items have been quite popular over the years. While she isn’t a frequent vendor at craft shows, her products have found their way into the hands of others. Looking back, Finch recalls when she and her husband worked at the Ben Franklin store in Little Falls. He had just gotten in some crochet books for christening gowns.
“I bought one of those books, because they were gorgeous,” she said.
Back then, the porcelain dolls were also very popular and lots of women bought her christening gowns for their porcelain dolls, she said.
“Then, slowly, my kids wanted one for their kids when they were baptized and I just kept doing them,” she said.
Later, Finch said, Adelle Starin, owner of Baby’s on Broadway in Little Falls, purchased several of her christening gowns to sell at her store.
“I don’t know if she’s got any left, but she bought a lot of them from me for her to sell there,” she said.
Crocheting has also been therapeutic in a sense for Finch since Ron died Aug. 31, 2019. The two were married for nearly 63 years.
“It’s a whole different world without him,” she said.
Learning how to live without her husband has been one step at a time. Although she enjoys the peace and quiet at times, Finch has also found different ways that help her to socialize with people. One way she does that is by working for Hallmark and restocking their cards at all locations that sell them in Little Falls, such as Coborn’s, the Dollar Tree, Walgreen’s and the spinner rack at the post office.
Then, last year when she noticed the need for workers at the Dollar Tree, Finch said she made a remark to one of the staff.
“I said, ‘I would just love working here. It looks like it would be so much fun,’” she said.
The employee encouraged her to apply.
“I said, ‘Who’s going to hire an 82-year-old woman?’ They said, ‘Go ahead and try,’ so I did and the next thing I know, the manager called me and said I was hired. I love it,” she said.
Finch said many of the customers who frequent the Dollar Tree are customers who once shopped at the Ben Franklin store. Many of them recognize her and before long, a conversation is in full bloom, she said.
Besides enjoying the company of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends, Finch said she enjoys her dog, Willow, a “Peekaboo.”
“She’s Pekingese and Poodle,” she said.
Finch said she got Willow as a puppy and while she is a handful at times, she appreciates the company. She’s also a good soul to talk to about Ron, she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.