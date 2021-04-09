To the Editor:
Developing and testing a vaccine to submit for FDA approval normally takes years.
However, the FDA’s “Emergency Use Authorization,” which allows the current nearly-unlimited use of three COVID-19 vaccines in America, is based on safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials lasting only months.
One of the COVID-19 vaccine developer’s own product fact sheet states that theirs is an unapproved vaccine which may prevent COVID-19, hasn’t undergone the same type of review as an FDA-approved product and is authorized under an “Emergency Use Authorization.”
A five-month government-sponsored study is now underway to determine whether vaccinated individuals can still spread the COVID-19 virus.
America’s public health officials openly admit, and have admitted all along, that they’re still learning about the COVID-19 virus and COVID-19 vaccines.
Nevertheless, in a recent congressional committee hearing, top executives from several giant social media companies, like Facebook, were harshly criticized for not more aggressively removing from internet sites any criticisms of, or comments counter to, official government COVID-19 vaccine information.
Further, Representative Mike Doyle, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, told these companies that if they didn’t succeed in this removal of critical comments, Congress would enact a law forcing them to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.