Criminal complaints with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office were down in November, though overall complaints were up.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received 74 criminal complaints last month, only three-quarters of the 101 received in November 2019. Non-criminal complaints did see a noticeable rise, however, with 842 in 2020 as opposed to 678 the year before.
The most common criminal complaints, according to Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, were for theft — four from a building, two from a person, one from a motor vehicle, three gas drive-offs, two checks and two mail — accounting for 19% and 14 total calls; damage to property (16%, 12 calls); and disturbing the peace, such as stalking, public nuisance and harassing phone calls, (12%, nine instances).
Larsen reported those numbers during a presentation to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office also gave out 118 traffic citations in November. Of the 118, 66 were verbal warnings and 18 were written warnings. Sixteen speed citations were issued in November.
The bigger year-to-year disparity is noticeable in drug investigations (12 in 2019 and four in 2020) and total jail inmates (44 this year compared to 150 in November 2019). Larsen said the divide in jail inmates is largely due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“(With) the drug investigations, we’re down to one investigator,” Larsen said. “This last month, our other full-time investigator had a work-related injury, so he’s been out of the box. The drug investigator that’s currently working full-time was closing out previous months’ investigations. He was working on controlled buys, which was, we previously had statistics for, but he’s doing surveillance because we’ve had complaints come in that we’ve got to do future operations on, which takes surveillance, intelligence gathering, all those things. There’s a lot of time put into that, so we’ve been busy.”
In terms of inmates, Morrison County averaged 21 total inmates in November — two from out of the county. That brought in a total of $2,310 in revenue.
“The only question I have is, our full-time drug investigator that’s injured right now, do we have an expected date for him to return to service?” asked Commissioner Greg Blaine.
Larsen said the investigator is expected to return after Jan. 1, 2021, but will not return to full duty until February.
“The nice thing about that, Commissioner Blaine, is with the task force, they’re aware of what is going on,” Larsen said. “Since we’re part of that task force, for future operations and for purposes of doing surveillance, it’s tough for one deputy to do; or one investigator in this case. The task force has been shifting personnel to assist us, as well.”
Twenty-three law enforcement officers with the Sheriff’s Office along with Little Falls and several area police departments also went through low-light, no-light and inclement weather training. The same departments had 24 officers go through use-of-force and taser refresher training.
The courses are mandated by the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Board. It is required that officers go through a cold weather shoot as well as a night shoot to get used to having minimal light sources, such as flashlights.
“What we do is, we try and pick a cold day of the year and we go out and we do night training,” Larsen said. “So, we kinda kill two birds with one stone.”
He said use-of-force training was different this year because of COVID-19. Typically, these classes involve hands-on training wherein officers are practicing punches, strikes, ground fighting and hand cuffing, for example. These classes also involved going over state statutes, pursuit policies and more.
“Basically we did everything with the exception of going hands-on like years prior,” Larsen said.
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Welcomed newly-hired Minnesota Extension Educator Dana Adams after she gave the group’s monthly report for November;
• Approved a request to start two new checking accounts for the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV);
• Approved the purchase of five new credit card machines for the DMV at a cost of $680 each. The purchase is required by the state of Minnesota, which will purchase one of the six total needed machines for Morrison County;
• Authorized a resolution sponsoring an application for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for the Cedar Street project in the city of Royalton;
• Authorized a resolution agreeing to maintain the facilities related to the Cedar Street project in the city of Royalton;
• Approved an upgrade and renewal of the county’s phone system which carried a cost of $87,202.10.
“This is just part of the way the world works,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “This is an upkeep project. If we want to have our phones work within the county, make everything else tie together, this is just part of the game we have to play;” and
• Re-appointed Elaine Schomer to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Commission.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, via Microsoft Teams.
