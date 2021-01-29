Annie Cribb was ready to go public.
After spending her entire human resources career in the private sector, she wanted to shift gears and work for the public. When former Little Falls Director of Human Resources MaKayla Payne resigned in late December 2020, an opportunity presented itself for Cribb.
“I saw this opportunity and wanted to be more involved with a community and the public rather than being in the private sector,” Cribb said. “So, I took a leap of faith and came over here. It worked out.”
Cribb took over as the Little Falls director of human resources on Jan. 18. She comes with a wealth of experience, having previously worked in human resources at an accounting firm in St. Paul and a woodworking company in St. Joseph. After graduating from Northland Senior High School in Longville, she earned her degree in business management with an emphasis in human resources from Bemidji State University.
She and her family — she has two children, ages 10 and 7 — live in Grey Eagle, where they live and work on a family farm. She enjoys hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. She has also been a dance judge for the Minnesota State High School League for four years and has spent a dozen years as a judge for Just for Kix.
“That takes pretty much all of my time,” she said.
It wasn’t only the opportunity to transition into working for the public sector that intrigued her about the Little Falls position, however. She said she knew several people who have lived or vacationed in Little Falls, and she had heard nothing but positive reviews. Knowing that, she decided to do a little more research on the city while further exploring the position at City Hall.
“It’s a place that fit in my same core values,” she said. “I felt I could be helpful in the area of getting more employee engagement going on through the city, more engagement with the community, really trying to develop the human resources program that was started here just a couple years ago.”
One area where Cribb said she would really like to focus during her first year on the job is performance management. That includes holding people accountable for their own responsibilities, as well as helping city employees develop within their own career paths.
She said it is important for her to get to know all of her coworkers on a professional and personal level, so that she is able to help them reach their full potential.
“(I want to make) sure everybody is seen, heard and appreciated within all of our departments,” Cribb said.
Another key element of her job, according to Cribb, is ensuring that employees of the city are engaged in the community and representing its core values.
“That’s honestly going to take me sitting down with each department head and figuring out what are the pros, what are the cons, what is the view that the community has of this department right now, why is that way and how can we improve it?” she said. “(It’s) really just getting the face time with everybody here and making sure that we’re all on that same core value line and doing exactly what we can to have a positive image in the community.”
Though Cribb admitted that there would be adjustments in moving from private business to working for the public, such as dealing with different rules and regulations, there are also many similarities. She said the most definite of those is the “psychology behind human resources.” This includes making sure everyone within the organization is clicking, particularly from a communication standpoint. Hiring, performance management and career development are also pieces Cribb said will share attributes with her previous experience.
During her first two weeks on the job, Cribb has hit the ground running. On top of meeting and getting to know her coworkers and all of the systems the city has in place, an open patrol officer position with the Little Falls Police Department closed on Jan. 25.
“I’m looking through all these excellent applications and trying to figure out who’s going to be our best fit,” she said.
On a personal level, though she does not plan on moving to Little Falls in the near future, she said she is excited to get to know the community and take advantage of all it has to offer.
“My kids, coming up here and going to the zoo and all the other things that community has to offer,” she said, in terms of what excites her about getting involved in the community. “We’ll be here a lot.”
