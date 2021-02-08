Creating art, a way of life for Little Falls man

David Pollard, 74, of Little Falls has been creating art in some form for as long as he can remember. It began with a simple pencil and the passion for drawing was born.
At first, Pollard focused on creating various cartoons. As his artwork improved over the years, it didn’t take long before others recognized his talent. He recalls when he was first asked to display some of his art at a store in Minneapolis in the early 1970s.
“I have forgotten what the name of the store was, but I had my cartoons displayed in the front window, so I was all happy about that,” he said.
Pollard said after he discovered his natural talent for creating art early on in his life, it was somewhat of a given for him to pursue it as a career. After all, it was something he was good at. Little did he know at the time that it would lead him to different parts of the United States and that his talent would serve many purposes.
After he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1965, he worked as an architectural draftsman for many years, creating blueprints and more. While he still makes architectural drawings from time to time, it is not his absolute favorite to make, he said.
“I do mostly portraits. Doing a portrait is not just about doing the person’s face, but about capturing the very essence of the person. That is what I am after. Each person has something unique about them,” he said.
While Pollard prefers drawing a live model, since it’s easier to get a better sense of who they are, he recognizes the difficulty of modeling. Sitting still, barely moving for half an hour or more can be quite challenging for people, he said. That is why he often draws or paints from photos.
In the 1970s, Pollard moved to Lake Tahoe, Nev. and worked as the editorial cartoonist for Lake Tahoe News for a few years. In addition, some of his artwork was sold to Japan, Australia and Europe. Over time, JC Penney picked up a few of his cartoons, as well, which were printed onto bathmats, shower curtains, bathroom plaques and more.
In the mid-1980s, Pollard taught art at evening classes for adults and to students at the local high school in Cedarville, Calif. He eventually returned to Minneapolis and continued to teach art to high school students there, he said.
Besides teaching others, Pollard worked for a while at On the Spot Portrait Gallery, located at the Mall of America in Bloomington, where he sketched people live at their request. For a couple of years, he also worked as a caricaturist at the amusement park, Valley Fair, in Shakopee.
“That was a lot of fun. When they’re live in person, you pick up their vibrations. You capture their spirit,” he said.
Much like capturing the essence of a person when creating a portrait, caricatures require a sense of the person drawn, as well, Pollard said. While he strives to make people smile and laugh, Pollard said he has unintentionally offended a few people through his caricatures. As a result, he tones them down a bit, he said.
Pollard also did caricatures for different department stores, such as Macy’s. It was a complimentary gift from the business to customers who purchased merchandise for $50 or more.
Throughout the years, Pollard has created art using different mediums — pencil, charcoal, color pencils, water colors, acrylics and oil-based paints. While each offers its own challenge, Pollard said he keeps coming back to pencil. It’s also easier to bring with him to different places in comparison to hauling easels, paints and more. In recent years, he has also shied away somewhat from oil-based paints because of the toxins found in turpentine and more.
Pollard continues to create art well into his retirement. It is something he enjoys greatly. He also offers his services to those who want to have a portrait done, but requires a deposit down before he begins the work. Although he can finish a portrait in a couple of days, Pollard said he usually asks his clients for a week to finish the portrait.
“That gives me more time with it,” he said.
In the past, Pollard has completed several murals in different cities, including Victoria. He has also painted horse trailers, buses, shop windows, airplanes, carnivals and more.
Pollard moved to Little Falls in March 2020. What inspired him to move from Minnetonka to the city by the Mississippi River was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Minnesota. He simply figured it would be safer up north than continue living in a cluster of people.
“I really like it here. It’s peaceful and quiet,” he said.
Since his arrival to Little Falls, Pollard has connected with Great River Arts (GRA). He has also been hired as an instructor to teach basic drawing skills to students. While his classes are currently on hold due to COVID-19, he is looking forward to when he can teach again.
Looking back at his journey, Pollard is glad he chose to pursue a career in art. It has been quite fulfilling. His mom, Jeanne, had also always been supportive of his decision. However, his dad, Richard, was another story. The two were simply too different and he figured drawing was just a hobby, Pollard said.
His father was very much into sports and action. He was the star football quarterback at his high school, a decorated World War II fighter pilot, a Navy Golden Gloves boxing champion and a recruiter for the Vikings.
“He played on local teams around the Twin Cities, was always hitting homeruns and people cheered for him when he came up,” Pollard said.
Richard wanted his son to follow in his footsteps. That Pollard is certain of. He recalls when he was in baseball as a young child and the ball hit his glove hard. It bruised his hand.
“I didn’t want to play baseball anymore,” he said.
Pollard said although he had joined the team anyway, his heart just wasn’t in it.
“When everybody else was playing, I was picking up things from the ground. It drove my dad nuts,” he said.
Besides creating artwork, Pollard enjoys spending time with his children, David, Crystal and Tiffany and his grandchildren, Avery, 13, and Jax, 5.
Those who are interested in obtaining Pollard’s portrait services, can email pollarddavid57@gmail.com.
