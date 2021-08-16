Cowboy from Cushing embraces equine passion

Devin Bican, 16, of Cushing has loved horses as long as he can remember. He has no idea where the equestrian passion came from as neither of his parents, Jeremy and Shannon, rode. However, it didn’t take long for them to realize, even when he was just a toddler, that it was a love that was there to stay.
It wasn’t until the family moved to a rural property where they live now, that Devin’s real adventure with horses began. Devin said he was about 8 years old when he received his first pony, Peanut.
“I had wanted a horse forever and my grandma found her in the newspaper. They were just getting rid of her for free,” he said.
Devin recalls the day they went to pick her up. A miniature paint pony, she was too small to jump into the trailer on her own. As a result, his mom and grandpa tried to lift the pony into the trailer instead.
Since then, Devin has had several different horses. Each has taught him something. Peanut taught him how to fall off without getting hurt, he said.
At this time, Devin has three horses. Beauty, whose registered name is Whimpy’s Black Design, is a 20-year old, 16 hands tall Quarter horse gelding. Beauty’s color is black with three white socks and a blaze.
One of the things he really likes about Beauty, he said, is that it is a horse he can count on to give his all in the arena.
“He’s pretty much reliable all the time. There’s no flaws with that horse unless I make a mistake,” he said.
Devin started competing a few years ago. Not really knowing what events he favored, he tried just about anything from cross-country to show jumping. At this time, he really enjoys barrel racing and in competing in events held by the Western Saddle Club Association, such as barrel racing, jumping figure eight, pole weaving and keyhole.
Most recently, Devin has started roping, too, a skill he is working on perfecting.
Ali is Devin’s 3-year-old Arabian/Quarter horse cross. Standing about 15 hands tall, the dark bay mare is not done growing yet, he said. The goal is to turn her into a reining horse, another event Devin wants to get into.
Devin’s third horse, Zulu, is an 11-year-old, 17 hands tall, chestnut Thoroughbred with white socks and a blaze. Despite the hope to turn Zulu into barrel racing horse, Devin said he will most likely return him to his former owner. Their personalities are simply too different.
“We just cannot get along,” he said.
Devin said one of the reasons he bought Zulu was that his confirmation, height and long legs would make him a good barrel racing horse. He prefers tall horses as they tend to also have a longer stride. While smaller horses may be able to turn around the barrels faster, that time is compensated by the long strides, Devin said.
While he is disappointed that Zulu isn’t working out as he had hoped, as with anything that involves horses, there is a lesson to be learned. Unless a horse’s heart is in it, chances are he or she won’t perform as well or be as willing to be trained.
“Zulu is a track horse through and through. That’s what he loves,” Devin said.
Everything Devin has, he has worked for one way or another. To accommodate horses, he built stalls in the barn. He’s also fenced in an area where he practices barrel racing and more. He is also continuously keeping an eye open for good prospects.. Sometimes, he may even become a little too eager in the rush of bidding, as well, he said. That was how he ended up with a 30-pound Flemish Giant rabbit, not knowing its size when he bid.
“I just wasn’t going to let that Amish kid outbid me,” he said.
The rabbit is now for sale.
One of the joys of turning 16 and getting his driver’s license was that he could trailer his horse himself to rodeo events. Being a good friend to others who share the same passion for riding and competing, it isn’t unusual for Devin to take a few detours on his way to the event to pick up friends and their horses.
While Devin lives for the adrenalin rush riding gives him and he is very competitive, it is not all about winning for him. The rodeo is like a great extended family and he enjoys the camaraderie tremendously.
Most of what Devin knows about horses and riding, he has taught himself by reading, studying and applying what he has learned. The experience of handling as well as riding a variety of horses has also taught him a lot. He has also learned a lot from simply talking with others.
Devin said he and his family learned a lot from one horse, Bugsy, a chestnut Quarter horse mare.
“We learned a lot, because she came with a foot problem that we weren’t prepared for, so we learned about veterinary care,” Shannon said.
Although they weren’t completely sure what was wrong with her hooves, it seemed like some kind of infection. Eventually, Devin sold Bugsy to his farrier, since Bugsy required nearly weekly trimming of her hooves.
Looking to the future, Devin said his goal is to compete in higher classes and perform on a more challenging level. Not just in one event, but in several.
