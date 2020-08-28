To the Editor:
America needs a fully-functioning economy.
The strongest argument for putting all Americans back to work immediately is, to date, the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred amongst already retired people receiving Social Security benefits or eligible to.
One-third of COVID-19 deaths have been individuals over 85; one-quarter between 75 and 84.
Long-term care residents have accounted for 50% of all COVID-19 deaths (75% in Minnesota).
Underperforming immune systems and multiple underlying health conditions are the greatest COVID-19 risk factors, the consequences of aging, although younger people may experience these also.
Conversely, children are the lowest COVID-19 risk group.
The COVID-19 death rate for those under 44 is 5%.
Over 99% of people with COVID-19 recover.
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Deborah Birx stated COVID-19 death numbers might be inflated by 25%.
Evidence shows wrongly labeling a death as COVID-19 is widespread across America and “business as usual.”
Similarly, there have been widespread discoveries across America of COVID-19 testing labs blatantly classifying large groupings of people as COVID-19 positive who were not (also discovered in Minnesota).
Further, widely recruiting Minnesotans as test subjects (“guinea pigs”) for an unpredictable, “fast-tracked” COVID-19 vaccine — frightening. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
