To the Editor:
Because of the COVID-19 orders, it is hard to be a council candidate. People are very leery.
Recently, I went to a house and rang the bell to ask if I could place a sign on the property. No one was home so I left. Later, an acquaintance called telling me I was on Facebook and people were trying to figure out who I was (I had a COVID mask on). Responses varied from fear to those alleviating their concerns. As mentioned before, people are not as receptive as in past years. Maybe, wearing an identifiable hat and shirt would help while I follow COVID-19 protocol.
Presently, it is difficult to speak to people to tell them what I stand for. In the past, we discussed city matters face to face. Social gathering mandates, social distancing and masks have created barriers. It is challenging to show what I stand for and who I am as a person, so they can be informed voters. I’m sure I will have to become creative to get this information out.
May God bless you and I hope all of you are safe and well. We will get through this. — Frank Gosiak, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.