Morrison County went along with Minnesota’s trend of holding steady in terms of COVID-19 statistics during the week of April 23 - 29.
The number of new infections during the week came in at about the same pace as the April 16 - 22 testing period. That was both at the local and state level, but numbers did continue to go down nationally.
As of Thursday, Morrison County had tallied a total of 4,060 cases of COVID-19 — 77 of which were new between April 23 - 29. That is a relatively flat number in comparison to the 73 new infections during the previous week.
The local active cases did drop by 44, from 160 to 116, during the week. The case rate also plummeted from 48.3 people per 10,000 on April 22 to 35 on April 29.
There were four Morrison County residents hospitalized for the second straight week, putting it at 246 total since the start of the pandemic. One person did die between April 22 - 29, putting the county at 60 in the last 10 months.
There were no changes as far as local facilities listed by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) as having known exposures. Pierz Healy High School, Little Falls Community High School, Royalton High School and Pioneer Elementary in Pierz were all on the K-12 list. Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls and Pierz Villa remained on the list of long-term care facilities.
Those were the numbers as the pace of vaccinations showed signs of slowing down both locally and throughout Minnesota.
As of Tuesday, a total of 10,964 — 42% — of Morrison County residents have received at least one dose of the three vaccinations approved for emergency use. That is an increase of 387 people over the number reported on April 20. There were 583 people who received their first shot during the previous week.
Of those Morrison County residents, 9,118 have finished their vaccinations with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot or one of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. That is 464 more people who were done one week earlier, but less than half of the 977 locals who rounded out their vaccines between April 14 - 20.
The state trends nearly mirrored those of Morrison County. As of Thursday, MDH has reported 573,978 total cases in Minnesota; 11,518 between April 23 - 29. That is 11,518 more than a week prior, but still down more than 1,000 from pace just two weeks ago.
A total of 7,168 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, 74 during the past week. That is up slightly from the 65 who died between April 23 - 29.
In all, 2.507 million Minnesota residents — 57% of the population over 16 — has received at least one round of vaccination.
As a nation, the U.S saw 3,927 more deaths during the past week, bringing it to 570,421 in all. Almost 32 million have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but more than 235 million are now vaccinated.
