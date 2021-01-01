Local COVID-19 numbers remained consistent between Dec. 24-30, 2020, though there was a small spike on Wednesday.
Morrison County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 24 - 30. Of those, 17 were reported on Wednesday, well above the average growth of seven cases per day over the previous five days.
The new case count brings Morrison County to 2,901 total cases since it reported its first on April 18, 2020. There are currently 85 active cases, with a 14-day case rate of 25.6 people infected per 10,000. Both of those numbers are down from the Dec. 18 - 23, 2020, time period, when there were 139 active cases with a 41.9 case rate.
Among the active cases, 30 people have Little Falls ZIP codes, while 15 are from Pierz, 13 from Swanville and eight from Royalton.
Morrison County also reported three more deaths during the last week of December, bringing that total to 43. Two of those deaths were reported on Wednesday; one in a resident between ages 70 - 74 and another in a resident between ages 90 - 94.
Activity in Morrison County mirrored what was happening statewide, as the numbers remained fairly low until there was a jump on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 10,588 new cases between Dec. 24 - 30, 2,019 of which were added on Wednesday. That brings the statewide total to 413,107 since the first case was reported in early March.
Minnesota is now up to 5,262 deaths since the start of the pandemic, 291 in the last week. The state had a test positivity rate of 7.8% on Wednesday.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has counted more than 19.233 million cases since COVID-19 first arrived on U.S. soil. As of Wednesday, 334,029 Americans had died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.