COVID-19 numbers continued to go down both in Morrison County and throughout Minnesota during the week of Dec. 14, as Gov. Tim Walz announced steps toward re-opening schools and businesses.
The Governor’s order did not, however, allow bars and restaurants to re-open for indoor dining. Though the order was changed slightly to allow for outdoor dining at 50% capacity, the shutdown was extended throughMonday, Jan. 11, 2021.
“If you don’t put mitigation efforts in place, we will have more spread,” Walz said during a conference call with reporters, Wednesday. “If we had the same death rate as South Dakota, we would have more than 9,000 deaths.”
Instead, Minnesota has so far lost 4,658 residents to COVID-19, 460 of whom died the week of Dec. 14.
The Governor did announce that some restrictions would be eased. Elementary students will be able to return to the classroom Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. While indoor service is still prohibited at bars and restaurants, fitness centers and outdoor entertainment venues can open to 25% capacity. Youth sports will also be allowed to resume practices Jan. 4, 2021.
The remaining restrictions and guidelines are in place to prevent overflow at hospitals throughout the state. Morrison County saw 11 new hospitalizations the week of Dec. 14, bringing its total for the pandemic to 154. Statewide, there were 1,143 new hospitalizations, with 218 admitted to intensive care.
Walz did provide some relief for those businesses that have been unable to operate since Nov. 18. On Wednesday, he also signed a $216 million package aimed at assisting businesses and workers hit hardest. Up to $88 million will be distributed to businesses that have seen at least a 30% drop in revenue this year.
“It’s not fair, and I don’t blame (business owners) for being upset,” Walz said. “But to make the case that spread is not happening is not true. It’s just false.”
The overall numbers in Morrison County reflected the slowing down of community spread seen statewide.
As of Thursday, there were 127 new cases reported in Morrison County the week of Dec. 14, down from 231 the week before. There are still 206 active cases, with 2,790 total since the beginning of the pandemic.
The active case rate in the county saw another substantial plunge, dropping to 62.2 people infected per 10,000 from 80.9 the previous week.
The state as a whole reported 21,953 new cases since Dec. 8, bringing that total to 389,171 since March. The test positivity rate did drop the week of Dec. 14 to 5.2% from 8.9% the week prior.
