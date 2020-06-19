To the Editor:
A couple years ago, the Minnesota Department of Health, under Commissioner Jan Malcolm, was exposed for its giant failure to adequately protect residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Today, Commissioner Malcolm is Governor Tim Walz’ chosen partner to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein, ironically, 80% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing home and assisted living centers, twice the national average.
Could this obscene death rate be connected to the Minnesota Department of Health’s role in ushering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes from the very beginning of the pandemic?
This despicable action is consistent with this agency’s decades-long cozy relationship with the nursing home industry, including grossly overlooking violations and only begrudgingly issuing citations.
The Minnesota Department of Health has been accused of using overly-liberal criteria for designating a death as COVID-19.
Nationally, the continuous, deceitful implied message has been that COVID-19 poses the same lethal threat for every age group and geographic location — designed to create draconian measures to flip America from democracy to the breakdown and chaos of rule by dictatorship — dictatorial Walz’ real priority.
— Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
