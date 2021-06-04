COVID-19 numbers locally have dropped to levels not seen since August 2020, and they are falling to 14-month lows in the state and nationwide.
Morrison County reported only seven new cases of COVID-19 during the week of May 28 - June 3. That puts the total number at 4,229, as of Thursday. The seven additional cases is also about half of the 13 cases counted in the county during the previous week.
As of Thursday, there were 25 active cases in the county — five fewer than on May 27. Nine of those cases are in residents who live within the Little Falls ZIP code, with four coming from Randall and three in both Bowlus and Pillager.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), there were still known infections linked to Lincoln Elementary and Little Falls Community High School, Royalton High School and Swanville Secondary School. There are no local long-term care facilities on the state’s list.
One Morrison County resident was hospitalized due to the coronavirus between May 28 - June 3. In all, there have been 259 hospitalizations locally.
For the fifth week in a row, Morrison County did not record a death from COVID-19.
The state as a whole saw its numbers plummet to 1,473 additional cases between May 28 - June 3, compared to 3,356 during the May 21- 27 reporting period. The number of reported deaths was also half of what it was the week before, with 34 statewide during the last week.
As a whole, Minnesota has recorded 601,881 infections and 7,437 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tallied 94,965 cases between May 27 - June 2, almost 100,000 fewer than the number of infections the previous week. There were also fewer deaths reported over the course of the past week — 2,685 — than what was seen each day nationwide during the height of the pandemic.
In all, 33.114 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, with the death toll at 592,232, as of June 2.
Those numbers drop even as the pace of vaccinations continue to slow, according to MDH and CDC data.
Morrison County remained at a vaccination rate of 46% after 140 people received a first dose during the week of May 26 - June 1. A total of 11,382 people in the over-16 age group are fully vaccinated.
The local numbers pale in comparison to state and national numbers. About 65% of Minnesotans age 16 and up have received at least one shot — 2.935 million people — while the rate sits at 62.9% for the U.S. as a whole.
