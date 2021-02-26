The COVID-19 infection rate took a slight jump in Morrison County this week, but the numbers are still a far cry from where they were a couple of months ago.
Morrison County reported 23 new cases during the week of Feb. 19-25. That brings the county to a total of 3,223 infections since the first case was confirmed in April 2020.
The county had 32 active cases as of Thursday, Feb. 25 — 10 more than one week earlier. That gave it an active case rate of 9.67 people per 10,000, up from 6.65 on Feb. 18. The county also reported two new hospitalizations during the last full week of February and no deaths, leaving it at 46 to close out the month.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), 4,646 people in Morrison County had been vaccinated, as of Wednesday. A total of 2,456 local residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Morrison County has vaccinated about 42% of its 65-and-over population, according to MDH.
The state as a whole reported a total of 481,831 cases after it added 996 on Thursday. Of those, 5,532 were newly diagnosed this week, down slightly from the nearly 5,700 reported during the Feb. 12 - 18 time period. The number of new cases averages out to about 791 per day.
Minnesota also saw a decrease in deaths, with 46 newly reported during the week being down from 61 the week before. That brings the state to 6,450 total over the past 11-plus months. The state has had 25,265 hospitalized, 284 of whom were just taken in during the week of Feb. 19-25.
In terms of vaccinations, 72,907 doses were administered between Feb. 17 - 23. A total of 783,214 Minnesotans have received at least one shot, while 386,256 have now gotten both doses.
The numbers saw a small uptick around the nation during this past week. So far, 28.065 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 1.035 million of those were new cases this past week.
The country reached a grim milestone earlier in the week when it surged past the 500,000 deaths mark. As of Thursday, 501,181 Americans have died from COVID-19, up from 466,465 reported on Feb. 17.
About 66.5 million U.S. citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccination, according to the CDC.
