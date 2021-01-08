Morrison County’s COVID-19 numbers went up slightly during the eight-day reporting period of Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 7, ending a three-week downward trend.
The county is at 3,005 total cases since its first was reported on April 18, 2020. Of those cases, 104 were new between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 7 — an average of 13 per day. Compared to the six-day period of Dec. 24 - Dec. 30, 2020, that is an average of four more cases per day.
Morrison County has 117 active cases, for a case rate of 35.3 people infected per 10,000. Those numbers are also above where they were on Dec. 30, when there was a rate of 25.6 infected per 10,000 and 85 total active cases.
Among active cases, 57 people with Little Falls ZIP codes were counted — nearly twice the 30 active cases on Dec. 30, 2020. There were 16 cases reported among Royalton residents and 15 in Pierz.
One area where the county did improve was in the number of deaths. No new COVID-19 fatalities were reported between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 7. That leaves the county with 43 total since the start of the pandemic.
The statewide numbers in Minnesota were similar to what is happening in Morrison County.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,004 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 429,570 — 16,463 between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 7. An average of 2,055 new cases were reported per day during that time period compared to 1,764 between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, 2020.
A total of 5,572 Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19, 310 in the past week for an average of just under 39 per day. That number was better than the 48 deaths per day average from the week before.
Minnesota’s test positivity rate on Thursday was 7.2%.
Nationally, 356,005 Americans have died from COVID-19, nearly 22,000 in 2021 alone. There have been 20.96 million reported cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thursday, there were 227,692 new cases reported nationwide.
