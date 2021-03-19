COVID-19 data continued to go the wrong way during the week of March 12-18, though its pace of spread was similar to the week before.
A total of 95 new cases were identified in Morrison County over the past week, 24 on Thursday alone. That number was basically even to the 93 reported between March 5-11. In all, 3,443 people in the county have been infected as the one-year anniversary of its first reported case nears.
As of Thursday, there were 149 active cases in the county, 55 more than on March 11. That came out to a 14-day case rate of 45 people infected per 10,000, up from 28.4 the week before.
“It’s picking up a little bit, unfortunately,” said Public Health Director Brad Vold, during an update to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday. “We were in the (case rates of) eights and nines and sevens about two weeks ago and it’s inched up.”
Morrison County reported two deaths over the past week, bringing the total to 53 since the start of the pandemic and six in the past two weeks. A total of 202 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, five more than one week earlier.
Three locations in Pierz were added to the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) lists of schools and congregate care facilities known to have exposures. Pierz Healy High School, Pierz Villa and the Harmony House in Pierz were all identified as areas where people have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In all, 73 of the 149 active cases in Morrison County are in people with a Pierz ZIP code. Eighteen more are from Hillman, with Little Falls sitting at 29 infections.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked Vold if public health officials had any idea why Morrison County was experiencing an increase.
“It certainly is larger families,” Vold said. “It certainly seems to be pockets of transmission right now. I’m not sure if it’s event-based or community-based, but it’s picking up. We’re just hoping it starts to decrease again.”
Those locations were added to the three which were already listed by MDH — Royalton High School, Staples-Motley High School and Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.
“I do know schools are staying in touch with us about situations and are trying to mitigate a lot of challenges right now,” Vold said.
To help curb the spread, Vold said Public Health continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated. As of Tuesday, March 16, 7,207 Morrison County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 752 more than one week earlier. Of them, 4,587 have completed either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Residents age 45 and older with underlying health conditions and employees of food processing plants are now eligible to be vaccinated. Vold said Morrison County Public Health intends to do a clinic at Trident Seafoods Corporation in Motley on March 24.
“After the food processing plants, we’re going to look at, I think, bars and restaurants to see if they’d be interested in coming in here,” he said. “Then, depending on where the vaccine levels are at, we may then call in agricultural workers, but we’ll see kind of where things are at in the community as far as CHI (St. Gabriel’s Health), the pharmacies, those kinds of things.”
The number of newly-reported cases and hospitalizations went up slightly throughout Minnesota during the March 12 - 18 reporting period, but deaths were down significantly.
After 201 deaths were reported statewide between March 5-11, 38 were tallied during the past week. In all, 6,672 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.
The state also passed half-of-a-million cases during the past week, bringing the total number infected to 501,458 — 7,352 were reported between March 12 - 18.
A total of 1.303 million Minnesota residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to MDH, with an average of around 25,000 people per day taking the shot.
“We have vaccines available now, so that’s why we’re able to go out to Trident,” Vold said. “The clinic has certainly decreased in terms of people calling and wanting to get a vaccine. If you have an underlying health condition — age 45 and older and you do have underlying health conditions — you can contact your clinic now and they are taking appointments.”
The phone number to call for a vaccine appointment at the Family Medical Center in Little Falls is (320) 631-7004.
