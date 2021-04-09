Morrison County’s active COVID-19 case rate was down on April 8 compared to one week earlier, but the total number of cases reported between April 2 - 8 was up.
During the first week of April, Morrison County recorded 117 new cases of COVID-19, bringing it to a total of 3,782. That represented an increase, after 92 new cases were reported between March 26 - April 1.
The number of active cases in the county, however, dropped by 11 to 178 on Thursday. That pushed the active case rate down to 53.7 infections per 10,000 people compared to 57.1 on April 1.
Hospitalizations continued to rise in Morrison County, with 12 reported between April 2 - 8. That puts the county at 232 since the beginning of the pandemic. One additional death was also counted, with a person in the 90-94 age range having died, according to data released Wednesday. It was the 57th death due to COVID-19 in the county.
One elementary school was added to the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) list of Morrison County groups or organizations with known exposures, but two congregate living facilities were removed.
Pioneer Elementary in Pierz reported an exposure. It joins Pierz Healy High School, Royalton High School and Staples-Motley High School on MDH’s list. Pierz Villa and Highland Senior Living in Little Falls were taken off the long-term care list of exposures. No new ones were added locally, but Bridgeway Estates, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, Harmony House of Pierz and St. Otto’s Care Center remained.
Pierz still has the most infections per ZIP code in Morrison County. A total of 61 people — down from 67 — were counted among the infected on Thursday. Little Falls also saw its total number of cases decrease, as it dropped by nine to 52 between April 2 - 8. Royalton saw a slight increase during that time period, going from 23 cases on April 1 to 27 on Thursday.
A total of 9,349 Morrison County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, 538 more than was reported on March 30. That accounts for 36% of the county’s population of residents 16 and older. Nearly 7,000 people have completed vaccination.
Statewide, Minnesota saw its numbers increase during the week of April 2 - 8, as it tries to get a hold on variants that have now become widespread.
MDH reported 535,182 cases, as of Thursday. A total of 6,922 Minnesotans have died, according to data released on April 8, 242 more than what was announced on April 1. That is a big jump from 56 deaths reported between March 26 - April 1.
More than 1.9 million Minnesota residents, 43% of those 16 or older, have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of 555,231 deaths since January 2020 — 6,133 in the week between April 2 - 8. The number of people having been vaccinated also increased, however, by more than 17 million throughout the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.