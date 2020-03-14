The Morrison County Board heard an annual disease prevention and control report from Public Health, Tuesday, including information on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).
Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber said that right now, there is more concern about the flu in the Morrison County area than someone contracting COVID-19, the illness from the novel coronavirus.
The latest Center for Disease Control (CDC) update on March 7, noted 3,577 hospitalizations in the state due to the flu this season, with 110 adult deaths and three pediatric deaths. Of those hospitalized, 12% were in Central Minnesota.
This season 871 Minnesota schools sited influenza activity and 93 long-term care facilities across the state reported outbreaks. Nienaber said that earlier influenza B was most prevalent especially in children and now influenza A is more so, but it’s affecting and hospitalizing adults.
Next, Nienaber briefly covered vaccine preventable diseases that still occur throughout the state. This year, there have been 23 cases of pertussis (whooping cough). Last year’s cases totaled 555, with one infant death the first since 2013.
“That’s concerning because that’s a disease we can prevent with a vaccine so we really want to continue to encourage the vaccination,” she said.
Mothers can be vaccinated for the disease while pregnant, as a preventative measure, Nienaber said.
There has also been a case of the mumps this year, with 11 in 2019. Last year, there were 323 chicken pox cases, but Nienaber said luckily the state hasn’t seen any in 2020 yet.
Hepatitis A and certain STDs were discussed as a concern for drug using, homeless and incarcerated populations. The Morrison County Jail does vaccinate inmates for Hepatitis A, Nienaber said.
The county as a whole has a vaccination rate near 80%, Nienaber said, which is a high ranking for the state. But because of the number of people contracting preventable diseases, that number is clearly not high enough, she said.
“Our role from a Public Health standpoint is just ongoing education on the advantages and the reasons to vaccinate. There’s just a lot of information out there about vaccines being unsafe, which has been debunked, but we have to fight against that, we have to point out the reasons to vaccinate,” Nienaber said.
Tuberculosis (TB) was another disease of concern and although there are no vaccines to prevent the disease, there are treatments available. Nienaber said that nationwide cases have decreased, but Minnesota’s numbers have increased likely because of our migrant population. Screening exams for migrants entering the country tend to be unreliable she said, so someone may think they don’t have it until they are screened again in their resettlement area.
By the third quarter of 2019, the latest data available, there were 130 cases of TB, mostly reported in the metro area.
The finale in the report was COVID-19, a contagious disease caused by the coronavirus, dubbed a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) just days ago. The United States saw its first case Jan. 21, Nienaber said and although cases in other countries have staggered, the U.S. has a while before there’s a plateau, she said.
The CDC March 12 report noted 1,215 cases in the U.S. with 36 fatalities. Minnesota reported its ninth case of COVID-19 on March 12.
The same day at 10 a.m. the WHO reported 125,048 cases worldwide with 4,613 deaths across 117 countries and territories. The WHO reported 80,981 of the total cases are from China and 44,067 from across the globe.
The most vulnerable groups are those over 60 years old and those with underlying medical conditions, according to the WHO.
However, most cases are usually mild, with many patients recovering in a couple of weeks, Nienaber said. Symptoms are very similar to the flu and present as a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“That’s our struggle right now. We’re in the midst of the influenza season as well so it’s very hard to discern which one it is without testing. The incubation period, they’re holding pretty firm, is two to 14 days,” Nienaber said.
It was predicted that the development of a vaccine could take up to 18 months, but some companies already have a vaccine in the testing stages.
As many sources note, good hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and social isolation when ill are currently the best measures to take, as well as avoiding contact with anyone who is ill. The CDC predicts that the virus can live on surfaces for up to 10 days, so sanitizing surfaces is essential.
“For disinfection, diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective,” according to the CDC.
The CDC and WHO are urging people not to panic. And ask that they do not wear or purchase masks unless they are ill. Hoarding items can also cause a sense of panic and is not necessary. The organizations recommend stocking just enough in case a household member were to be taken ill for a couple of weeks.
Public Health is closely monitoring the situation and will coordinate with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) should any cases arise in the area or actions regarding school, childcare facility and more need to be taken.
Nienaber did note that children are far less susceptible to contracting the disease than adults. Although young people might not be concerned about severe illness, taking precautions not to spread the disease will protect those elderly and vulnerable populations.
Information surrounding COVID-19 is constantly evolving, check the WHO, CDC or MDH websites for the most current updates on COVID-19.
