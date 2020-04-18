An order issued April 9 by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea added increased restrictions to procedures relating to court hearings and trials, and even extending due dates for fines and fees up to 60 days.
The order, effective until at least May 4, means some court hearings may be postponed, held remotely with various technology or in special cases, held in person. Penalties for failing to appear have also been halted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The expanded availability of remote hearing technology in all locations in the state will allow more cases to continue despite the necessary restrictions on physical access to courthouses,” Justice Gildea said.
Although the Morrison County Government Center is not open to the public, it is available under certain circumstances requiring an in-person hearing.
Each court case is different, said Rhonda Bot, court administrator for the State of Minnesota - Judicial Branch. Some courts may use technology like ITV, while others are still being held in person or over the phone. Sentencing is also case-by-case, she said.
“If the person is currently in-custody and wants to plead guilty and be sentenced, then the attorneys would notify the court and we could potentially sentence them. We are not having sentencing hearings at this time with customers that are not currently in our jail,” Bot said.
If a hearing is not an emergency and it is suspended, residents will be assigned a new court date and a new notice of hearing. Non-emergency hearings are not being scheduled until the order is expired. If paperwork requires a resident to include a hearing date, the court administration has suggested to put “to be determined” on the form.
There is a drop box available at the main entrance of the Morrison County Government Center for filings, which can also be made via mail, fax or filed electronically at www.mncourts.gov/efile. Court records can still be obtained electronically or by mail. Other documents relating to restraining orders, evictions, divorce or conciliation courts, can be filed electronically as well.
Anyone called to jury duty must still respond and adhere to instructions on the summons. However, the Minnesota Judicial branch will not be asking any additional jurors to enter courthouses until after the order is expired. Any cases requiring a new jury trial will not be held before that date either, however grand juries that were active prior to March 23 will continue to sit in on a case if required.
Legal advice clinics have been closed but many are offering assistance over the phone. Lawyers and other legal advice can be found on mncourt.gov. Court administrators are still available for questions over the phone or via email.
