Couple affected by derecho helped by ‘angels with chain saws’ from Swanville

Deb Oldakowski of Shellsburg, Iowa, was running errands when her husband, Dave, a Little Falls native, called her Monday, Aug. 10.
“He told me there was a storm coming and that I should get to my mom’s house as soon as possible,” she said.
Little did she know at the time that it was just the beginning of a journey filled with heartache, despair and tragedy, but also with hope and kindness shown by strangers. Oldakowski calls those who work at CM Tree Experts in Swanville their “angels with chain saws” after they came to help.
Oldakowski said her mom, 91-year-old Marjorie Reddick, lives in Fairfax, Iowa, about 17 miles from Shellsburg. By the time she arrived to her house, the wind had picked up significantly and the town’s tornado siren was blaring loudly. No one had anticipated the sheer amount of damage the unruly weather would leave behind, she said.
“I have never seen trees blow like that before. I stayed with her and after it was over, I went upstairs and looked out. Almost all of the trees in her yard were down. One had hit her garage,” Oldakowski said.
She also called Dave to let him to know they were OK. He was too. However, their 10-acre home and property in Shellsburg was not. Just in their 2-acre yard, they had 77 trees down and another 57 that were severely damaged and needed to be removed. Only 17 trees remained OK, she said.
“When he told me on the phone that almost all of the trees were gone, I thought he was kidding,” she said.
For both of them, the property was in a sense their haven. They loved the shade the large beautiful maple trees offered, the serenity the flower gardens Oldakowski had spent endless hours tending to the yard and the overall upkeep Dave did. It was also a great place to spend time with their grandchildren.
“Our yard was like a beautiful park. It was like a beautiful canopy with all the trees and we loved sitting out here,” she said.
Several trees had fallen on top of their deck as well as in their swimming pool. The wind had also lifted up her potting shed and blown a plank underneath it, which it was resting on when it was finally over.
As the derecho had taken down many power lines and power poles, the couple had no electricity. Nor did her mom.
“It took mom a week to get it back. We were lucky and got ours back after 24 hours,” she said.
Although the Oldakowskis mourn their yard, they still consider themselves blessed. Many residents across Iowa remain without electricity. Some lost all, including their homes.
Oldakowski said in the afternoon of Aug. 10, a line of several thunderstorms, known as a derecho, made their way across central Iowa and northern Illinois. The most extreme winds were measured at 110-140 miles per hour and decimated or damaged homes, apartment buildings, businesses, grain bins, barns and more. There were also reports of several semi trucks that had been blown off major highways, according to the National Weather Service.
Although tornadoes are fairly common in Iowa, Oldakowski said what made the derecho worse was how much longer it lasted and how wide it was in comparison to a tornado.
According to the National Weather Service, a tornado usually measures less than a mile wide and lasts for less than 10 minutes. The derecho in Iowa was about three counties wide between 50-100 miles wide, tracked across the Midwest for nearly 770 miles for about 14 hours.
In Fairfax where Oldakowski was with her mom, she estimated the derecho lasted for about 40 minutes before it moved along.
Oldakowski said that once she and Dave realized they would need help to remove the trees, she started calling local tree service companies. All had voicemails which were full.
“We live in a small rural community, so I knew we wouldn’t have high priority,” she said.
Oldakowski, who otherwise prefers to use the regular phone book, turned to the internet for help. After entering what services she was looking for on the Home Advisor’s website, she was given three different businesses. She called one of the numbers, not knowing the number led to Collin Maurer, the owner of CM Tree Experts, a business located about 370 miles away. He said he was already on his way to the area and could be at their house that day, she said.
Maurer and his crew arrived to Shellsburg that evening. Since it was getting dark, he suggested they return in the morning to get a better look at the damage and the task ahead.
Getting started early Tuesday morning, Oldakowski said she was surprised to find out the crew had slept in their trucks at the end of the driveway. She was even more surprised to find out Maurer and his crew were from Swanville and Little Falls. Maurer was astonished she even knew where Swanville was, she said.
Looking to how they were connected with CM Tree Experts, the Oldakowskis considers it nothing short of a miracle.
“What is the chance that a crew from Dave’s hometown would show up at our doorstep to help us when no one else can get anyone to help? They have been our angels with chain saws,” Oldakowski said.
The crew removed the trees that were on the deck, in the pool and on the roof. Once they were done with the Oldakowskis’ property, they helped their neighbor and Oldakowski’s mom next.
“They were wonderful to work with. Professional, courteous, responsible and skilled,” Oldakowski said.
