The Veteran Services team promotes awareness and education of VA programs and benefits. We provide this in-person, online, with newsletters and through local meetings. We collaborate with community, Veteran and Military organizations. Morrison County Veterans Services is a hub where veterans can find state and federal Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense benefits. We help Veterans of war time and peace time, currently serving Service Members, families and survivors. Here is a look, “behind the scenes” of the Morrison County Veteran Services Office.
The Veteran Service Office helps veterans with VA claims for service-connected injuries. We assist veterans in building a case by gathering proper evidence to prove to the VA that the injury or illness did indeed occur in service, and that the veteran is still having issues today.
There are many documents to build a proper claim such as medical records, service records, medical opinions, accident reports, statements from the veteran, family or witnesses. These claims can be very in-depth and the battle to obtain compensation and health care for the injury or illness isn’t always easy. When a case is denied, the VSO either helps build a claim to appeal and advocates to prove the case for the veteran, or aids the veteran to understand reasons for denial.
Survivor benefits are a huge part of Veteran Services. We work with the military, VA, local funeral homes and service organizations to determine the different benefits each veteran’s survivors may be entitled to. Our office staff order flags for services, grave markers and memorial certificates. We help with items prior to death such as arranging home care, health care and hospice, explaining benefits, and completing applications for pre-burial. The VSO team supports clients during grief, loss and stress.
VA Health Care, military insurance programs and medical billing can be confusing. The Morrison County Veterans Service Office assists with applications, troubleshooting issues and providing resources for veterans with regard to medical treatment and billing.
Education, employment and vocational rehabilitation programs are complicated benefits for veterans and qualifying family members. The Veterans Service Office helps make these paths easier, with knowledge to help determine eligibility and maximize benefits.
Financial hardship can hit anyone at any time. The reasons can be death, loss of jobs, injuries, disasters, crisis, accidents, mental or physical illness, addictions, homelessness and many other unforeseen situations. Our office staff can determine eligibility and find programs to fit veterans’ needs as part of the services we offer. We can assist with problem solving strategies, developing budgeting tactics and completing applications to apply for the help they need.
Housing for elderly, mentally ill, chemically dependent and homeless veterans is another service we can provide. We can react to emergency or crisis situations by gathering information, finding solutions and completing appropriate paperwork to keep veterans safe and secure.
Communities and health care systems strive to keep elderly veterans in their homes longer and look for ways to keep them safe. Veterans Services can help with transportation and adaptive equipment. We find rides for those in need and find ways to get equipment to enhance lives of disabled or elderly veterans.
When a service member is deployed, the Veteran Services Office can be a contact for families who require help. Veterans who are disabled or elderly and need assistance with simple things like yard work, snow removal or just need a caring call can count on us to help. Veteran Services works with community volunteers and county organizations to fulfill these needs. No one is forgotten.
In the month of February, or the month of “love,” Veteran Services wants residents to know we love our veterans, service members and families. “Behind the scenes” we work hard to make great things happen to improve the lives of veterans.
Kathy Marshik is the Morrison County Veterans Services officer.
