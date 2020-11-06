Morrison County commissioners chose to table a discussion on purchasing a new panic alarm system for the courthouse Tuesday, during the Board’s planning meeting.
County IT Director Amy Middendorf approached the Board to begin the discussion about buying and installing a Duress Alarm System. The project would come with a $31,151.72 price tag and be purchased through Granite Solutions.
The current panic alarm system — which courthouse employees can use to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the press of a button in an emergency — is not functioning “to its full capacity,” according to Middendorf.
“We currently have one that is out-dated,” she told the Board. “We attempted to update it in 2015 with the existing vendor and it really didn’t work. For one, it wasn’t feasible for the organization ... We also found that the wireless system isn’t working with the new building and we cannot add new buttons now that we’ve remodeled.”
She said her team has looked at several solutions along with multiple hardware and software options.
“We found a solution that’s just a simple hardware button,” Middendorf said. “If somebody pushes the button it will notify dispatch and it will notify deputies through the radio channel.”
County Administrator Deb Gruber said the upgrade has been in discussion internally since the start of the courthouse remodel, knowing that at some point it would have to be addressed. That said, since the old system was working, it was not a top priority to include with remodel costs, she said.
Commissioner Jeff Jelinski said the current system “was antiquated a number of years ago.” Finding a system that was compatible to what was needed at a reasonable price has been an ongoing issue for more than a decade.
Funding, Middendorf said, would come out of the capital equipment budget.
Several of the commissioners stated they were not comfortable with spending the amount needed on an item which had not been included in the budget.
“I’m a little disappointed that it was not put on the bonding issue,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “I think if you’ve been talking about it for quite some time, I don’t see why that was not a priority. It should have been listed on that bond.
“The money — $31,000 — that’s not an easy figure for me to digest right now,” Winscher said
The $31,151.72 would be a one-time cost, with only relatively inexpensive replacement battery purchases required after installation. Middendorf estimated the system would have a lifespan of eight - 10 years.
Commissioners Mike LeMieur, Mike Wilson and Greg Blaine echoed Winscher’s concerns about the unbudgeted cost.
“I’m just gonna be kind of blunt here on this,” Blaine said. “I’m not questioning whether or not we should have this or not have it. I’m not here to question the cost, because stuff costs money. If we do our research and are diligent about that, then we feel we’re doing things in a fiscally responsible manner. The problem I’m having with this is the process in how we’ve gotten to here.”
After a discussion that lasted more than 45 minutes, the Board asked Middendorf to include the project in next year’s budget and to come back for approval in 2021.
“Safety is a big priority,” Winscher said. “My thing is, if you had gone through all the budgeting process — I was thinking next year let’s bring this forward.”
“I’d be in favor of waiting until next budget season and you putting it in your budget,” Wilson said. “But, if it breaks tomorrow, I’m willing to do this. That’s where I’m at with this stuff. If it’s broken, I want it fixed because I want the safety of the people here.”
