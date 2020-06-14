After discussions at three meetings, the County Board, voted Tuesday to move forward and take point on a pumping project to decrease water levels at Lake Shamineau. The decision comes after the Lake Shamineau Emergency Task Force (LSETF) went to the Board, May 28, and June 2, to present its own improvement plan and request the county help fund the construction and implementation of the project.
The group, formed in fall 2019, is a combination of Lake Shamineau area residents, Lake Improvement District (LID) members, Lake Shamineau Association (LSA) members and more who wanted to search for alternative solutions to the lake’s high water inflow problem.
The proposed plan is to install a force pump in the south ditch of County Road 203 extending into the east ditch of 30th Avenue flowing to Fish Trap Creek.
The group hopes to take action as soon as possible to reduce the negative impacts on Lake Shamineau property and shoreline.
“We are focused on what we can do in more the short term,” said LSETF member Dale Williams.
The LSETF also looked into obtaining a permit for the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (MCSWCD). MCSWCD manager Shannon Wettstein said the group has the ability to obtain a six-month permit for this temporary project, with the possibility of an 18-month extension. Any allotted time can be used intermittently, meaning the project could be in place for nearly three years.
However, due to state wetland regulations, the project is not eligible to be in place permanently and, as LSETF and LSA member Bob Ingle said, is only a temporary measure to prevent the water levels from becoming worse while a permanent solution is found.
“Our problem is that we are a bunch of volunteers. We don’t have a budget. We rely on donations,” Ingle said.
The group originally asked the county for around $60,000 in funding for what would be a $100,000 project. Ingle said the LSETF would get the rest of the funding from various groups.
The township offered the LSETF $20,000, the LSA could offer $15,000, and the LID may be able to donate $4,000 to support the project, he said.
When the county decided to look into funding the project, Public Works Director Steve Backowski estimated the project would cost closer to $200,000 in combined infrastructure and capital costs. Ongoing costs for electricity are estimated to cost $5,000 per month, another $90,000 if the project gets an extension and continues for 18 months.
The costs would likely include a discharge line, the pumps, a variable frequency drive, a way to pump both high and low flows and a power conversion for the installation site.
“There’s two drainage ways that discharge into Shamineau, so there would be effort that would have to take place to bring those two together. That would be the point where we would have some type of a sump construction and where the pump would be installed. So there would be some earth work that would have to take place,” Backowski said.
A means of energy dissipation would also be necessary due to the volume of water, several safety measures and practices would be needed and possibly the acquisition of some right of way depending on project parameters.
“And of course we’d need some expertise that is outside of the department if the Board decided that they wanted to support this,” he said.
Backowski said he believes the project proposed by the LSETF is feasible and would benefit county residents by reducing or at least slowing the increase of water on the lake.
The Lake Shamineau area saw a high of 38 inches of rainfall in 2019, Backowski said, and in viewing trends, he noted that even low points of rainfall are increasing year after year, adding to the area’s water levels.
“You can see the lake levels have been increasing on Lake Shamineau for decades,” he said. “There’s gotta be something done or it’s going to get worse.”
It’s anticipated that about 9 inches of water could be alleviated from the lake annually with the pumping project, depending on rainfall and other factors Backowski said.
“I hate to throw any numbers out there like that because there’s so many variables,” he said.
One benefit of the county taking the project on would be the ownership of all the equipment, meaning once the project is finished, it could be sold to recoup some costs. The cost of the project will likely be faded through the fund balance of the Public Works Department, Backowski said. The county originally looked to the LID to see if they could fund the project, but ultimately decided to take on the project.
County Administrator Deb Gruber wanted to remind the public that the county is aware of the duties of the LID and that its job is to solve the high water issue on Lake Shamineau, so the county is merely taking on a piece to help the issue.
In 2015, after taking suggestions from the public, the Board authorized the LID Board to take point on implementing projects and assessing costs to solutions for the Lake areas high water and flooding issues. The LID is its own entity, Gruber said, and the Board’s only involvement is to make sure they follow state guidelines.
“This is not meant to and will not solve the issue that Shamineau has. The LID has got to move forward with their project and come up with a way to draw that water down,” Backowski said.
Although the Board authorized Backowski to pursue the project, there will be several points of check-in where the county will approve next steps. The next phase, Backowski said, would be to search for public participation and approval from private property owners near the pumping site. He will also start the engineering and design portion to be brought forward to the Board for approval.
After some discussion, the Board decided the project could move forward under the agreement that property owners are in agreement and that the Scandia Valley Township will pay the ongoing maintenance fees of $5,000 per month.
Scandia Valley Township Chairperson Terry Sandstrom said the township spent over $127,000 in road repair for residents to get to their cabins and is willing to move the original $20,000 promised to the LSETF to pay for the maintenance costs, but nothing was confirmed.
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved changes to the Morrison County ordinance regarding Recreational Trail Rules and Regulations, allowing for dirt bikes and other off highway motorcycles to drive on the Sioux Line Trail;
• Authorized Public Health to apply for a COVIVD-19 emergency grant of up to $10,000 from Sourcewell to reimburse the county for its work in the produce drop;
• Approved the liquor licenses including a 25% decrease in fees charged for the 2020-2021 fee term;
• Approved a conditional use permit for Steve Doucette to create a rental storage business of up to five buildings dependent on demand in Scandia Valley Township; and
• Approved a request to replace the license specialist and license assistant position in the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, June 16, at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.
