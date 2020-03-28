County board members practiced social distancing at their first meeting closed to the public presence, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effects of the pandemic influenced many of the agenda items set for Tuesday’s meeting with one item featuring the disease center stage.
County Administrator Deb
Gruber asked the Board to approve a local pandemic declaration, giving her the authority to appropriate funds, modify policies, procedures, regulations and more, at her discretion as needed during the pandemic event.
The declaration provides the county with the flexibility to act fast in order to address the ever-changing circumstances due to the virus. Traditional procedure, Gruber said, does not allow for prompt decisions to be made, which is crucial in combating the impacts of the pandemic.
“We need to be able to respond quickly when it comes to purchasing and every two weeks when you meet as a board, things that are coming up during this event may not be able to wait,” she said.
Gruber clarified that she wants the Board to be “in the loop” as much as possible.
“I need you to be aware of what’s going on and to make sure that you’re on the same page when it comes to that, but it is about flexibility from following those procedures that are normally followed,” said Gruber.
One priority purchase for Gruber involved expanding public access to Board discussions by purchasing equipment to livestream meetings.
The move to live streaming requires the acquisitions of a piece of hardware, which the Board voted the purchase price not to exceed $2,000. After the software is purchased, the Board will be able to livestream each week without incurring extra costs.
A link for meetings would be posted on the county website for streaming via YouTube live. Staff will also be exploring options for the public to interact with the Board for public hearings and how those presenting agenda items will communicate effectively with the Board.
More information will be provided to the public when county staff confirm details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.