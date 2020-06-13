On June 10, The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed the first death of a county resident due to COVID-19. The resident was in their 70s, according to Public Health.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual,” said Morrison County Public Health Director, Brad Vold. “This death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”
Morrison County currently has 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 47 patients no longer needing isolation and one case in the hospital.
According to MDH, the state has seen a total of 29,316 COVID-19 cases out of 381,841 tests, as of June 11. Of those, 24,870 patients no longer need isolation and 1,249 cases resulted in death. Nearly 80% of deaths were in patients who resided in a long-term care facility.
Minnesota is one of about half of the states in the country seeing two weeks of downward or level trends in COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
The source notes more than 20 states seeing upward trends in positive testing cases. A connection to states lifting restrictions, the recent protests or other activities to the increase in cases is undetermined.
MDH notes that many COVID-19 cases show mild symptoms, but those with underlying conditions or who are in a vulnerable age group may be at a greater risk of serious illness. To slow the spread, MDH, the Centers for Disease Control and several other health organizations encourage people to practice social distancing, wear masks in public, wash hands often and sanitize commonly touched surfaces.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness of breath, cough, headache and other flu-like symptoms. It can take up to 14 days for onset of illness. Anyone experiencing any symptoms or feeling under the weather is highly encouraged to stay home and/or seek testing
MDH has set up a public hotline at (651) 201-3920, that is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Morrison County also has an emergency management team meeting regularly and keeps in contact with long-term care facilities, schools, foster and day care facilities to provide support.
