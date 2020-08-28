When parents do not live together they can go to court to ask for an order establishing a set amount for child support. Child support is money parents pay to their child’s other parent or caregiver to support their children. Any parent or caregiver may apply for child support services. The parent that is ordered to pay support is generally referred to as the non-custodial parent.
County child support agencies work with parents, employers, government agencies, other states and community partners to help children receive the financial, medical and child care support they deserve. The courts order the support and the child support agency enforces the court’s order. According to the 2013 census data, more than one in every five children receives child support through the program.
In 2000, the Child Support Distribution Act clarified and simplified the distribution rules to allow for all child support arrearage collections to be used to pay the debts owed to the family first and allowed states the option of “passing through all current support collections to custodial families receiving welfare.” Minnesota elected this option ensuring that collections go to the families first.
Cooperation between partners and child support agencies encourages clients to actively participate in their cases and that results in helping families provide for their children. It reduces poverty and financial insecurity among children and custodial parents. It also reduces public spending on public assistance by preventing single-parent families from entering the public assistance system.
The state of Minnesota is a proponent of setting child support orders that are reasonable. Studies have shown that if a reasonable, payable order is established, the parent is more likely to pay and be involved in the child’s life. The child support agency can also help families by establishing a legal parent. Minnesota law uses a method of calculating child support called “income shares.” The law has child support guidelines that use both parents’ gross income, the number of children and the cost of raising a child at various income levels. Court ordered parenting time is also taken into consideration. The law presumes that both parents can or should work and earn an income and will use potential income when necessary.
Minnesota law requires the parent who applied for full child support services to pay a cost recovery fee. This fee is 2% of the amount of support collected monthly until the yearly maximum is reached. This limit may change every year. If the parent that applied for services or the child living with them receives public assistance, the cost recovery fee is not charged until after the public assistance ends.
Minnesota’s child support program participates in and competes with other states in the federal incentive funding system. The program collected and disbursed over $575 million in federal fiscal year 2019. For every $1 spent on Minnesota’s child support program, it collected $3.14 in support of children.
Morrison County currently has about 1,800 child support cases. Of those 1,800 cases, only about 5% are currently receiving some form of public assistance. Forty-four percent of Morrison’s cases have never received public assistance and about 51% have previously received some form of public assistance. Morrison County collected and disbursed over $4.3 million to families. For every $1 spent on Morrison County’s child support program, it collected $4.90 in support of children.
Morrison County also contracts with the Father’s Resource Program. This program helps non-custodial parents that already have an order prepare court paperwork to address their issues and concerns.
Bonnie Bachan is the Morrison County child support supervisor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.