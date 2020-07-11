The Morrison County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency, July 1, in response to the major rainstorm June 29, reporting a possible $300,000 worth of damage.
“We had a bit of a historic rainfall on June 29,” Emergency Manager Victoria Ingram said. “And with that we had recorded off of an official gage in Little Falls over 9.08 inches of rain.”
The emergency management team requested the county declare an emergency after noting “the heavy rainstorm significantly impacted public infrastructure.”
Ingram said the southwestern part of Morrison County was hit particularly hard, with washed out roads and collapsed culverts. Initial damages were reported at over $200,000, but many cities and townships were, Tuesday, still in the process of assessing damages.
“I can tell you Culdrum, Little Falls, Swan River, Pike Creek, Swanville and Pierz townships are reporting damages including the cities of Little Falls, Sobieski and Pierz,” Ingram said.
The county has requested that the State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management bring a team to assess the damages and move forward, Ingram said. The county would request the governor to declare a state of emergency for Morrison County.
“We’re probably going to exceed over $300,000 in damages. That was a significant storm that did a lot of damage in some areas and the cities and townships are still working to document and get us the information that we need to move forward with this process,” she said.
The storm not only caused new problems for areas in the county, but also added to some that already existed. Erosion of the west Mississippi river bank near The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum was a concern before the storm, now Museum Director Mary Warner said the concern for the proximity of the museum to the edge of the riverbank has increased.
Warner said the east side of the museum building is just 20 feet from the top edge of the riverbank, and a large pine tree they were hoping to save now has half its root ball showing from the amount of edge that washed away. Although the large pine, a tree Warner said is a bit of a landmark at the museum, is safe for now, many trees were not as lucky and fell into the river.
“How are we going to handle this? We also have to keep in mind that the building and the closest point to our fence, which is right at the top of that precipice, is about 20 feet, which is not very far when you’re dealing with erosion that is coming off like this,” she said.
Anyone visiting the museum can walk up to the fence near the large pine tree and see about 10 feet of land before them, with a drop of 40 to 50 feet from the top edge of the riverbank down to the water.
“Oh dear, are we going to be able to save this tree?” Warner asked. “That’s something for us that’s such an important part of the landscape on the building property.”
For now, Warner said it’s about finding out what can be done to reduce or repair the shoreline erosion.
“When we were looking at this before, the cost estimate was between $100,000 and $200,000. I somehow think that went way up because even from before what we were told was that there was no way to really mitigate that damage from above. It’s too steep so they would have to bring equipment in on the river side,” she said.
The museum has written to the Army Corps of Engineers to ask for its help in assessing the damage and finding a solution, then the process will hopefully move forward from there, Warner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.