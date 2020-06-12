To maintain the safety of our residents and employees, the Morrison County Recorder’s office encourages conducting business by utilizing online services, mail, drop box, email or telephone when possible. Although limited walk-in services are available, we ask that you call in advance, allowing us time to process the request prior to your arrival. This system has been put in place to limit face-to-face exposure to both residents and employees, while restoring and providing services.
Under the direction of the US Passport Agency, the passport counter will be closed until further notice.
Please visit the National Passport Information Center at travel.state.gov for additional information.
Marriage licenses may be applied for by appointment. Staff is available by telephone at (320) 632-0146 to answer questions you may have concerning requirements and procedures when applying for a marriage license.
Certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates may be requested electronically, through the mail, by drop box or by appointment. Application forms for birth and death records may be found on the county website at co.morrison.mn.us.
If you have an appointment with the Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License office to apply for an Enhanced Driver’s License or Real ID and need to provide a birth or marriage certificate, please be aware that hospital records of birth and church marriage records are not acceptable. Our office can issue certified copies of birth certificates for anyone born in the State of Minnesota for $26. Marriage records are filed in the county in which the license was applied for. We can issue certified copies of marriage licenses applied for in Morrison County only. The cost for a marriage certificate is $9.
Notary commissions may be filed through the mail, by drop box or by appointment.
Real estate documents are being accepted electronically, through the mail, by drop box or by appointment. With reduced mortgage rates, we have seen an increase in real estate recordings, even during the temporary shutdown. Electronic recordings have increased by approximately 15%. Erecording, which is an alternative to hand delivering or mailing paper documents for recording, enabled clients to easily respect restrictions put into place during the COVID-19 crisis.
Through these challenging times, the Recorder’s office continues to provide the public with the best service possible in a safe, efficient and timely manner. Please call us at (320) 632-0146 with any questions you may have.
— Eileen Holtberg serves as Morrison County’s recorder.
