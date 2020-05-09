In February the County Board authorized Auditor Treasurer Chelsea Robinson to hire additional staff for her office and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Outreach began, a lineup of candidates was created and interviews were scheduled, then the coronavirus outbreak was in full swing and progress was halted.
Still in need of these additional staff members, Robinson approached the Board, Tuesday, to make sure nothing changed with their approval of filling the openings: a 3/4 time position at the DMV and a full-time position for the auditor treasurer’s office.
“In the DMV office currently we are able to process limited transactions. The state will not allow us to do face to face transactions at this time and we are not doing driver’s licenses across the entire state,” Robinson said.
Work in the DMV office is taking longer than ever before, she said, because of all of the busy work. Along with fielding phone call after phone call, if staff receives a request for a renewal, update or transfer, and they’re missing a signature or insurance, they have to call that person and track down the needed information.
“My staff has requirements as a deputy registrar. We are required to turn paperwork around and have it completed within 48 hours and we are pressing against that time frame every single day lately to get the transaction out the door,” Robinson said.
While the office is already overwhelmed, they’re managing, she said, but she has concerns for when the office is allowed to re-open to its full capacity. So far, Robinson believes the DMV will open on an appointment only basis.
“Before COVID-19 we were busy with a line out the door and this is going to make even more of a backlog for us,” she said.
The county will also need the assistance for upcoming elections, which includes training election workers and judges, preparing equipment, readying ballots and more. Robinson also believes there will be a great increase of mail-in ballots, all going to the county for processing.
County townships have the option to choose mail-in ballots for all of their residents and must notify the county by May 11, so Robinson said she will know more about those impacts soon.
Although the county normally hires temporary workers to help during election time, Robinson feels an additional staff member is crucial as the office still processes property taxes in the fall and continues to offer all of its other functions at that time.
Even with the pandemic, Robinson said she predicts that they will still have open polling places for the upcoming presidential election, requiring additional safety measures on top of all the other work needing to be done.
However, the state may choose to go with all mail-in ballots, sending a ballot to every registered voter statewide. Either way, she said, staff will have a lot to do even with temporary employees and full-time staff assistance from other departments.
Although willing to do what’s needed, board members were concerned about financing as the state continues to enter a double digit deficit in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly leaving local governments with less funding than years past.
“Economic uncertainty can make us be apprehensive about this,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine.
But, he said, he knows that when the DMV runs smoothly it can attract customers from areas farther than the county, bringing in revenue for the county.
The Board as a whole agreed to move forward with filling the positions.
