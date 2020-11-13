The Morrison County Board granted County Administrator Deb Gruber authorization Tuesday to distribute CARES Act funding to local entities.
The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure made federal funding available to local, state and federal agencies for use on unbudgeted expense items incurred due to the public health emergency. Morrison County received $4,083,740 in CARES Act funding — “to directly apply to a broad range of necessary expenditures,” according to the resolution — on July 3.
“We’re wrapping that up and kind of concluding this effort when it comes to CARES dollars, which has been a task that’s been pretty huge in the last several months,” Gruber said.
The Morrison County Board has approved allocation to each entity listed on the spending breakout provided by the county administrator’s office. Tuesday’s resolution provided for the distribution of those funds. Those receiving aid include businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations along with county projects and expenses. Each city and township with a population greater than 200 people could apply for CARES Act funding on its own. The money allocated by the county serves as reimbursement for necessary expenditures incurred by each entity.
The largest portion of CARES Act funding, $2.445 million will be spent on payroll related expenses within the county.
“Morrison County personnel in nearly all departments, in particular Public Health and Public Safety, have been actively involved in a direct response to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, or have been tasked with substantially different duties and responsibilities,” read the resolution.
The personnel costs are being included in the CARES Act funding so as “to not negatively impact the Morrison County 2020 budget.” The balance of funds not allocated in the CARES Act budget will also go to personnel expenditures.
Morrison County is allocating $539,208.92 in CARES Act funding to schools. These items include $148,959 for routers, security cameras, mobile hot spots and distance learning tools for the Pierz School District and $178,500 for mobile hot spots and bus cameras for the Little Falls district. In all, six public schools in the county along with Holy Trinity and Mary of Lourdes will receive a portion of the funding.
The total going to the Small Businesses Assistance Program is $500,581.54. County projects such as laptops and mobile equipment for staff account for $427,234.52 of the funding, with nonprofits receiving $314,829.49. Cities and townships with a population less than 200 people will receive a total of $17,263.44 in funding.
Any unspent funding by cities and townships which received CARES Act awards of their own will go back to the county.
“Thank you guys for the direction,” Gruber said. “I think you did a good job of really getting dollars out into the community in those different areas. I think that’s something to be proud of, because those funds were put toward needs that were out there when it comes to CARES and responding to the pandemic.”
Board of Commissioners briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved the 2021 budget for the Fish Trap Lake Improvement District with a levy of $40 per parcel;
• Heard a report from the Auditor/Treasurer’s office on receiving and counting ballots from the Nov. 3 General Election. Ballots were canvassed and made official on Friday;
• Approved final payment to Pratt’s Affordable Excavating Inc. of Merrifield for construction of Cell 6 at the Morrison County Landfill. The total project cost was $1.37 million;
• Approved a 10% match of non-state funds toward an $8,000 request by the County Engineer’s Office for Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program funding; and
• Approved 2021 Board meeting and planning session dates.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
