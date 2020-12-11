The number of Morrison County residents infected with COVID-19 did not change much during the week of Dec. 7, as public health officials await word on when vaccines will become available.
Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold said each county was expected to submit its plan to the Minnesota Department of Health. He is now waiting to learn when his department can put it into action.
“The challenging thing is knowing the total number of vaccines that will be available in Minnesota; and that number is still fluid, from what I’ve heard,” Vold said. “That, and how they’re going to be distributed.”
What is known is that — unless the Minnesota Legislature passes different directives after it meets on Monday — the vaccine will be available in phases. The first phase, 1A, will be available to health care workers who are dealing directly with COVID-19 and infected patients along with residents of long-term care facilities.
Vold said he hopes to know more in terms of when vaccines will be available in Morrison County and how many people will be able to get the shot locally by early the week of Dec. 14.
“It will be interesting to see how the state requires vaccines to occur and who is going to be responsible for giving them out,” he said.
In terms of numbers, 231 residents of Morrison County tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 7 — just four more than the week before. That brings the county’s total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,663.
Morrison County saw four more deaths in the first full week of December, bringing its total to 35. Of those, six people were listed in the 75 to 79 age range and six others were between 80 and 84. Five were between either 70 and 74 or 90 and 94, with four being between 85 and 89 or 96 and 99. The age categories of 55 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 69 and over 100 have had one death each.
Morrison County’s active case rate was at 80.9 infected per 10,000 as of Thursday, down almost 40 from one week earlier and less than half the number recorded on Nov. 25. Eleven people from the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 the week of Dec. 7, bringing that total to 143.
Statewide, Minnesota began to see a decline during the week of Dec. 7 after a rough month of November. In all, 367,218 people have been infected statewide, with 4,198 deaths as of Thursday. The current positivity rate is 8.9%, with 19,029 total hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic, 4,145 of them requiring intensive care.
